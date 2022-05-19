MTV confirms combined-cast spinoff show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will combine for a new spinoff show. Pic credit: MTV

The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are about to combine for one supersized spinoff series.

Instead of airing Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, the casts will combine as one for the new spinoff.

As Monsters and Critics reported in March, MTV’s producers were working to combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, originally rumored to be called Teen Mom Legacy.

MTV announces combined-cast spinoff Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Now, MTV has confirmed that the spinoff will take place, but with a different working title, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

According to the network Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC), “this special group will unite on a brand-new MTV series.”

MTV’s description of TMTNC reads: “The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are each currently in different stages of motherhood – some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young.”

“For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together,” the description reads.

Which Teen Moms will join the cast of The Next Chapter?

According to reports, the cast will include Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG and, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2.

At least one of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise has already confirmed she won’t be filming for the new spinoff. Last month, Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry hosted Perez Hilton on her Barely Famous podcast, where she confirmed that she had no desire to participate.

“I don’t… right now, the way that I look at it, I just don’t… I just don’t want to,” Kail said of filming for TMTNC. Instead, Kail revealed that she proposed her own spinoff show to MTV, but has yet to reveal if they’ve entertained the idea.

In addition to the announcement of TMTNC, MTV has also greenlit three returning series. Teen Mom Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In are returning to the network for a second season. Season 2 of TMFR will take place in the mountains, where the moms will enjoy a “Summer Retreat.”

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant will also resume with the same format, as the moms navigate life and relationships while raising their kids. The cast will meet in person for the first time in Los Angeles.

There isn’t a debut date yet for TMTNC, but MTV promises that it will “premiere in the near future,” so stay tuned!

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is still in production and will premiere “in the near future.”