Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Kail Lowry skipping out on Season 11 reunion

Teen Mom 2 viewers reacted to Kail skipping out on the reunion and filming virtually instead. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry chose to attend the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion virtually, and while some viewers felt it was her right, others slammed her for skipping out.

This year’s Teen Mom 2 reunion was filmed in California like every other season. Kail’s castmates all made the trip in April, including Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline.

Kail Lowry skips Teen Mom 2 reunion, films from home in Delaware

Kail chose to film from her Delaware home rather than fly out to California and sit alongside the rest of the cast on stage with hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab.

It shouldn’t surprise Teen Mom 2 viewers that Kail skipped out on filming in person, as she recently (unofficially) announced her departure from the franchise after keeping her fans and critics wondering.

Teen Mom 2 viewers had mixed reactions to Kail skipping out on filming and took to social media to give their two cents.

On Instagram, some Teen Mom 2 viewers took to the comments section of a Teen Mom post which showed a clip of the reunion, sans Kail.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Kail skipping the reunion

“I don’t blame @kaillowry for not showing up,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan who supported Kail’s decision. “Why give these people the satisfaction of you even being there. They don’t deserve your presence or time!”

Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Another one of Kail’s supporters commented, “Kail has every right to not wanna be there and not show up.”

One Teen Mom 2 viewer didn’t see things the same way: “Kail talks badly about all her cast members on her podcast and then is too afraid to show up to the reunion.”

On Twitter, Kail didn’t find as much support. “Blah blah blah… ugh go away Kail.. who cares anymore honestly,” penned one Teen Mom 2 viewer following the reunion.

Pic credit: @THEONLYTYY_/@sj_elle/@4everLatalia/Twitter

“Kail should not have been allowed to show up virtually,” was another opinion from a Teen Mom 2 viewer. “Girl just go on somewhere.”

Was Kail trying to evade questions about the lawsuit she filed against Briana DeJesus? One fan thought she might have: “I find it funny that Kail didn’t show up knowing damn well we wanna hear about the lawsuit girl! You ain’t right.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched a dramatic first half of the reunion that saw two of the moms walk off stage. Viewers will have to wait until next Tuesday to see if Part 2 brings more of the drama that viewers have come to expect.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 24 at 8/7c on MTV.