Did Kail Lowry skip out on the Teen Mom 2 reunion?

Kail wasn’t in attendance with the rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 for the reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers noticed that cast member Kail Lowry didn’t join the rest of the moms for the reunion — so did she skip out?

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 came to an end already and viewers are anxiously awaiting next week’s reunion special.

Following the May 10 episode of Teen Mom 2, a preview for next week’s reunion played, showing that Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones joined hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab on stage to film.

Kail Lowry skips filming with the rest of Teen Mom 2 cast for reunion

Missing from the big couch, however, was Kail, who could be seen filming her segments from the comfort of her own home as she spoke to Dr. Drew and Nessa via a TV screen.

“We wish you were here!” Nessa said to Kail, who replied, “I’m glad I’m not!”

Later in the clip, Dr. Drew asked Kail, “Do you want to stay on the show?” Rather than give a definitive answer, Kail seemingly implied that she was considering leaving, as she licked her lips and turned her head, shrugging her shoulders.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, the cast of Teen Mom 2, except for Kail, traveled to California in April to film their reunion segments. Ashley Jones shared footage from the reunion taping, where she and her husband Bar Smith met up with Leah and her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Briana DeJesus also shared some footage of her reunion outfit in her Instagram Stories and Jade Cline met up with her boyfriend Sean and BFF Chau after filming.

Kail shared footage in her Instagram Stories, showing that she filmed from the comfort of her own couch in her Delaware home.

Will Kail film again for Teen Mom 2?

The 30-year-old mom of four has been open about her desire to quit filming for Teen Mom 2, but she hasn’t definitively said if she’s made a decision to cut ties with the franchise for good. The finale episode saw Kail have a tense moment with Teen Mom 2 executive producer Larry Musnik.

When Kail boasted that she makes more money podcasting than she does filming for Teen Mom 2, Larry called her out, telling her to remember that without the show, she wouldn’t have such success.

Perhaps Kail is waiting to see if MTV will negotiate before she hangs up filming for good – she told her fans recently that the only way she sees herself returning to film for another season is if she gets her own show, where she can control the narrative.

“I think that’s the only way I would do reality tv moving forward,” Kail told her fans.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.