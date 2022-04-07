Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry talks being in love, doing her own reality TV show

Kail Lowry opened up to her fans about being in love and filming her own reality TV show. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry cleared the air when it comes to being in love and filming her own reality TV series.

Kail has been sharing her personal life with MTV’s cameras since 2010, when she was introduced to 16 and Pregnant audiences before graduating to Teen Mom 2.

Kail’s love life is something that she’s been trying to keep private and away from MTV’s cameras lately, but it’s always a topic her fans are curious about.

Kail Lowry reveals whether she’s in love

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram stories, Kail talked about being in love.

“Are u actually in love now,” one of Kail’s Instagram followers asked the 30-year-old mom of four.

Kail didn’t directly answer but heavily implied that the answer was “yes.” Kail replied, “Is this hard to believe???” along with a poll. As it turns out, 64% of Kail’s followers found it hard to believe that she would be in love these days.

The New York Times best-selling author has told her fans that she’s dating, although she won’t reveal any personal information about her relationship for fear that making it public would ruin things.

Another major topic in Kail’s life lately is filming for Teen Mom 2. In recent months, Kail has stepped back from filming, at least temporarily, as she’s admitted to having trouble sharing her personal life on TV these days.

Is Kail Lowry done filming Teen Mom 2?

So when another question from a fan asked about her show, her answer made total sense.

“If the opportunity for your own show came up, would you take it?” the fan asked.

Kail was upfront in her answer and replied, “I think that’s the only way I would do reality tv moving forward.”

Kail’s response might have provided the answer that many Teen Mom 2 viewers have been seeking regarding her future on the show. Shortly after discovering her ex and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, signed a contract with MTV, Kail stepped away from filming.

Kail has been calling out MTV lately for not accurately portraying her storyline on Teen Mom 2. She told her fans in November 2021 that she prefers podcasting because it’s “so much more raw and unfiltered.”

After a fan begged Kail not to leave Teen Mom 2, she told them in a TikTok comment, “I want my own show.”

So now, the questions remain — is Kail done filming for Teen Mom 2, and would fans watch a Kail Lowry spinoff show?

