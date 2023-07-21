Julie Chen Moonves hinted at when she would leave Big Brother

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves returns this summer.

Julie is slated to introduce the Big Brother 25 cast on the night of August 2.

And as she does press to help create buzz for the show, Julie has addressed some intriguing topics.

Julie has been the face of the show through 28 seasons of the franchise at CBS (including Big Brother, BBOTT, and Celebrity Big Brother).

It leads to the obvious question regarding how long she wants to remain the host.

She addressed that question with Entertainment Weekly and also gave some reasons she might decide to leave the show.

How long does Julie Chen Moonves want to host Big Brother?

“I like to take one season at a time. Going into season 25, I’m like, ‘I never want it to end,'” Julie told EW when asked how long she wants to host Big Brother.

Julie is happy to continue hosting the hit reality competition show, and it could be around for many years if the ratings remain strong.

As expected, Julie addressed what would lead to her eventually leaving the show.

She stated that if she felt the public was getting tired of her or if the show became something she didn’t like, that might lead to her leaving.

Regarding the likelihood of that ever happening, Julie said that with Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, she couldn’t imagine it ever being out of alignment.

“I think you know when it’s time to go, whether as a show or me as a host, and I just don’t see signs of that right now. But you just never know,” Julie added.

Which Houseguest(s) walked out of the house post-eviction like this? pic.twitter.com/JWU5ZYSBMV — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) July 14, 2023

More Big Brother news

There is an anniversary special on CBS that will air ahead of the Big Brother 25 season,

Marking the 25th season of the regular show, it will include interviews with former houseguests.

That Big Brother special is a must-see for the fans, as CBS has teased some important details getting revealed during it.

Fans should also note that the Big Brother 25 TV schedule has shifted for Fall 2023, with the show at different nights and times than in the summer.

As a reminder, the new season begins on Wednesday, August 2.

The producers also revealed that Big Brother alums have advice for the BB25 cast.

do you remember pic.twitter.com/UuTX54c69m — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) July 17, 2023

Past seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+, Hulu, and Netflix.

The streaming service will also bring back the live feeds for this summer.

