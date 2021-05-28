Joy Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Austin and Joy Forsyth celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Pic credit: TLC

Counting On star Joy Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The TLC personality took to Instagram to share a pic from their wedding day. The pictures were set in an open area with grass and trees, and the two held hands as they smiled for the camera.

Joy and Austin tied the knot in 2017, and their wedding was captured for viewers on an episode of Counting On.

The 23-year-old mom of two’s bridesmaids included sisters Jana, Jessa, Jill, Jinger, Jennifer, and Johanna, along with sister-in-law, Anna Duggar, wife of Joy’s brother Josh.

The girls wore knee-length navy blue dresses with brown shoes, which matched Austin’s navy blue suit and brown shoes, and carried orange, yellow and white flowers, which matched Joy’s bouquet.

Joy and Austin’s wedding was one to remember because another Duggar child got engaged during the reception

When it came time for Joy to toss her bouquet to the crowd of single ladies, the TLC star instead handed the bouquet to Kendra Caldwell.

Kendra’s boyfriend, Joseph Duggar, then got down on one knee and proposed to Kendra, surprising everyone, including Kendra.

Kendra, of course, said yes, and the two are still married and now share three children together, Garrett, Addison and Brooklyn.

Austin had a sweet surprise for Joy before their ceremony

Austin had a sweet surprise for Joy ahead of their wedding when he gathered all of the flowers that he had given Joy throughout their courtship and put them in a shadow box alongside a sweet letter that he wrote for her.

Austin’s letter to Joy he presented to her before they wed. Pic credit: TLC

Joy and Austin share two children, son Gideon, 3 and daughter Evelyn, 9 months. Joy is the ninth child in birth order in her family.

Joy met up with two of her sisters earlier this week for a little celebration

Earlier this week, Joy met up with her sister Jill for a belated birthday lunch, along with sister Jessa. Jana wasn’t able to make it to their get-together.

Joy and Austin on their wedding day. Pic credit: TLC

Joy shared her sister Jill’s pic of the two of them at lunch on her own Instagram stories, wishing Jill a happy birthday. The girls met up at the MarketPlace Grill in Arkansas, where some of the Duggars have been featured in their restaurant’s Instagram pics.

Joy and Austin’s kids are growing up fast

Daughter Evy Mae celebrated a milestone last week when she turned nine months old, grew in her first few teeth, and began standing independently.

The couple shared an update with fans on their YouTube page recently after a two-month lull. Gideon was excited to help mom Joy bake cookies, and Joy told the camera that baby Evy Mae continued to grow and could crawl “so fast!”

Joy and Austin were the last of the Duggars to speak out about brother Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges. They released their joint statement earlier this month.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.