Joy-Anna Duggar shares new photo of Evy Mae, shares milestone update

Joy-Anna Duggar shared some adorable snaps of Evelyn Mae on social media ahead of hitting her nine-month milestone.

She is her rainbow baby. Over the last several months, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth have enjoyed getting to know her little personality and spending time together as a family of four.

The couple is very outdoorsy, often spending time camping or at job sites together. Just recently, Joy-Anna and Austin spent time with their kids in the Ozarks.

Evy Mae is hitting a big milestone

This week, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that Evy Mae would celebrate her nine-month milestone. She talked about the things the baby girl is doing and shared some sweet photos of her.

Commenters flooded the section with followers gushing over the baby girl. She favors her daddy for sure, something that has been noted over and over again.

The Counting On star wrote, “Evelyn will be 9 months this week!! She cut her first two teeth a couple of weeks ago. She crawls so fast, is pulling up on everything and it’s starting to stand on her own. Evy has the sweetest personality and loves to give big smiles to anyone she sees.

We love you!”

It was a journey for Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth to welcome Evelyn Mae. She is their rainbow baby, which is a child born after the loss of another child. In the summer of 2019, the couple found out their baby didn’t have a heartbeat at their 20-week ultrasound.

They were pregnant with a little girl who was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Unfortunately, Joy-Anna posted about the loss shortly after finding out she no longer had a heartbeat. They mourned their daughter and named her Annabell Elise.

After months of speculation, Joy-Anna Duggar confirmed that she was expecting again, and it was another little girl. Evelyn Mae was born in August 2020, just a year shy of when her big sister was due in November 2020.

What have Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth been up to?

Besides working, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been busy focusing on their family. They returned from the Ozarks recently, and since then, have shared photos of the new project Austin is working on.

The couple released a statement about Josh Duggar and his arrest and indictment on child pornography charges. They were the last to speak out following other family members’ comments. Joy-Anna acknowledged they didn’t want to be hasty in their statement but echoed similar things to what her sisters and their spouses had to say.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.