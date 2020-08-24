Joy-Anna Duggar sparks speculation she already gave birth after Instagram comment

Joy-Anna Duggar has gone radio silent on social media since last Wednesday. That was her official due date as she hit 40 weeks pregnant.

She had been posting regularly up until that point. Counting On fans are on baby watch, and so far, there is no news.

Did Joy-Anna Duggar have her baby?

In the days leading up to her due date, Counting On fans were speculating that she had her little girl. Joy-Anna Duggar was updating on Instagram as the date drew near, but by her due date, baby girl Forsyth had not arrived.

Her silence has caused some concern, especially after what happened with her last pregnancy. It is likely she welcomed her baby girl but is waiting on making an announcement.

Yesterday evening, Jana Duggar shared photos of herself out on a lake spending time with family and Joy-Anna commented that she wished she could have been there.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were also with Jana. The last episode of Counting On showcased how close Joy-Anna was to her older brother and his wife, so it makes sense that she would have wanted to travel along.

Did she stay home because she is overdue and waiting on the baby girl’s arrival, or did she stay back because she welcomed her and is busy adjusting to her new life as a mom of two?

When will the baby announcement come?

If Joy-Anna Duggar has already welcomed her little girl, it is likely the announcement will coincide with the new Counting On episode tomorrow night.

Tuesdays are when new Counting On episodes air. What better way to drum up ratings than to announce a new baby has arrived?

Baby girl Forsyth is the second Duggar grandchild born in 2020. Joy-Anna announced her pregnancy earlier this year after much speculation. She did it on YouTube instead of through a big announcement. Will that also be the way she reveals that her daughter has arrived?

The baby watch is getting intense with Counting On fans checking social media regularly. So far, Joy-Anna Duggar has decided to keep things under wraps. When she delivered, or if she delivered, has yet to be confirmed.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.