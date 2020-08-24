Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcome baby girl — Here’s what we know

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are finally parents to a little baby girl.

The new little one is a rainbow baby, and she is one that the couple prayed for following the devastating loss of their little girl, Annabell Elise, in 2019.

Details about Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby girl

Born on August 21, baby girl Forsyth was welcomed into the world. Joy-Anna Duggar shared pregnancy updates throughout the last several months. From the gender reveal to the nursery unveiling, everything has been done on YouTube.

There is no name for baby girl Forsyth yet. The parents have chosen to wait to reveal her name at a later date. She was born at 2:12 p.m. on August 21, two days after she was due. Weighing in at eight pounds, five ounces, the little one is doing quite well. Joy-Anna Duggar joked she has her days and nights mixed up already.

In the days leading up to the birth, Joy-Anna chronicled their excitement as they waited on her arrival. Her due date was August 19 and she shared a cute photo of herself holding Gideon on her very prevalent baby bump.

Now that baby girl Forsyth has arrived, Joy-Anna and Austin will experience what it is like to have multiple children at home. Jessa Duggar has mentioned that transition from one to two was harder for her than two to three, so it will be interesting to see what the youngest adult Duggar daughter has to say.

A hospital birth has been planned all along. After Joy-Anna Duggar had to have a c-section with Gideon, attempting a home birth for her second child would be risky. She talked about packing her hospital bag and discussed what she was excited about when it came to welcoming her daughter.

The birth went well and there were no complications for Joy-Anna or baby girl.

What is next for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth?

As the couple adjusts to spending time as a family of four, they will be working toward finding a new routine. They have been excited to welcome their little one since the devastating loss last year, and now, she has arrived.

It is unclear whether the couple will be continuing to film Counting On, or if they are officially done as Derick Dillard claimed earlier this summer.

So far, Joy-Anna and Austin have appeared frequently on this season.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.