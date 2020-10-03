Joy-Anna Duggar shares new photos of ‘Evy Mae’ as family shows up to gush over baby girl

Joy-Anna Duggar shared photos of Evelyn Mae as she celebrated her daughter being six weeks old.

She lovingly calls her baby girl Evy Mae in the photos on Instagram that show off her growing little one. Joy-Anna was excited to welcome a little girl, and now, she is enjoying being a girl mom.

Duggar family gushes over Evelyn Mae

The first three comments are all from Joy-Anna Duggar’s family and her best friend. Anna Duggar was quick to show up and comment about how “perfect” the baby girl is.

Carlin Bates also popped by to show her bestie some love, commenting, “What a doll” in response to the new photos of the little one. The two friends have been there for one another over the last couple of years. Carlin was the one who helped Joy-Anna get ready for the photoshoot with the baby girl she and Austin Forsyth lost in 2019.

Also, the main Duggar Instagram account popped by to show love by use two emojis. That account typically isn’t active when commenting, but shares various photos and moments that happen throughout the year.

It has been a journey for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, so the love surrounding Evelyn Mae is beautiful to see. They have waited a long time to welcome a baby girl and her birth back in August was a special moment for the couple.

What’s next for Joy-Anna Duggar?

As of now, Counting On has not yet been renewed by TLC. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth never did comment on their status with the show, but viewers got conflicting information.

Derick Dillard mentioned when the season premiered back in July that Joy-Anna and Austin had left filming, but more recently, Jessa Duggar revealed that her sister and brother-in-law were still a part of the Counting On filming.

Both Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been keeping busy with the weather cooling off. They have shared photos of then doing things outside and enjoying time together with the kids.

She has been doing most of the work with Evelyn as she is breastfeeding. In fact, she mentioned how tired she was and revealed that she does all of the nighttime feedings because Austin has to go off to work.

For now, Joy-Anna Duggar is soaking up all of the first moments with “Evy Mae” and sharing them with her followers.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.