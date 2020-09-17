Jessa Duggar claims Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth still are a part of Counting On

Jessa Duggar just contradicted what Derick Dillard told fans about Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth a few months ago.

There has been a lot of confusion regarding where Joy-Anna and Austin stand with Counting On. The couple didn’t appear in any of the promo photos, which sent up some red flags.

They also released their pregnancy announcement and gender reveal on YouTube instead of waiting until the season aired.

What did Jessa Duggar say about Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth?

On Tuesday, Jessa Duggar shared a promo photo for the new episode of Counting On. She was pictured alongside her sisters and sister-in-law, but Joy-Anna Duggar was missing.

A follower asked about Joy-Anna in the comments, and after several other followers responded, Jessa decided to clear the air. She replied, “They’re still on the show, just didn’t make it to this photo session.”

This response was very different from the statement Derick Dillard gave under a TLC preview back in July. He was upset because Joy-Anna and Austin were still a part of the family video chat even though they were no longer a part of the show. It was an interesting gripe, especially because Derick and Jill Duggar chose to leave because of money issues.

What is the status of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth with Counting On?

At this point, neither Joy-Anna Duggar nor Austin Forsyth has discussed what their plans for Counting On are moving forward.

They have released a lot of content onto their YouTube channel and appear to be focusing their time and efforts in monetizing their own footage. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Evelyn Mae, just a few weeks ago and have been spending time focusing on her.

With Jessa Duggar’s recent comment, it is likely that Joy-Anna and Austin will continue to be on the show, at least, in part. There may be some boundaries about what they choose to share and when, but if they did quit, it would be unlikely that she would be championing for them.

So much has changed since the show began. Now that the siblings are growing up and getting married, they are building families of their own.

Moments are more precious, and some of the Duggar children may choose to have them announced as they choose, not as dictated by the show or Jim Bob Duggar.

For now, it looks like Jessa Duggar is refuting what Derick Dillard claimed back in July. He has yet to respond, but it is likely followers will hear from him soon.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.