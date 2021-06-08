Joy-Anna Duggar shares adorable new family photo, talks being ‘joyful’

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a new family photo. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar has remained semi-active on social media in the wake of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges.

She and Austin Forsyth have been focusing on their ever-growing family, taking some time away to enjoy the Ozarks and living their best life.

The Counting On popped up on Instagram with a family photo featuring the four of them smiling. Joy-Anna mentioned being “joyful” in the post, which is never lacking in her little ones.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Joy-Anna Duggar shows off adorable family

By sharing the family photo of her family, Joy-Anna Duggar is spreading joy to her followers. Her children always bring out positive comments from those who follow her. They are incredibly happy kids who smile from ear to ear.

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna have been transparent with their journey, including revealing the devastating loss of their baby girl, Annabell Elise, at just 20-weeks gestation. From there, they shared her burial and her name, and when they confirmed they were expecting their rainbow, followers celebrated with them.

Evelyn Mae arrived last August and will be celebrating her first birthday in just a few months. She is a happy baby, and spending time with her big brother, Gideon, seems to keep her smiling.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

The caption of the Instagram post reads, “It’s not joy that makes us grateful, it’s gratitude that makes us joyful.[heart emoji]”

What has Joy-Anna Duggar been up to?

Aside from sharing photos, Joy-Anna Duggar has been keeping busy with her two kids. She has taken them to watch Austin Forsyth work, letting them play in the rocks and enjoy all of the equipment being used. Joy-Anna caught some flack from followers about the kids not wearing hard hats.

She and Austin released a statement about Josh Duggar’s arrest after taking some time to process what happened. They were away when it took place and then remained silent for a few days. It wasn’t until after he was released on bail that they decided to issue a comment.

As of now, Counting On has not been renewed. It is not a part of the schedule that TLC released for summer, and that is worrisome for fans of the show. However, given the number of posts several of the Duggar siblings make on social media, it shouldn’t be too difficult to keep up with your favorites.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.