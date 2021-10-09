Joy-Anna Duggar poses with Jana and Jessa as the sisters spend time at vintage market days

Joy-Anna Duggar shared photos as she hung out with her sisters. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar sisters got out and spent some time together at the vintage market days.

Joy-Anna Duggar shared many photos of their adventures, including shopping and posing for cute pictures with their children.

Jana and Jessa just returned from Atlanta and are spending some quality time with Joy-Anna, who has been busy working on an RV she is rehabbing with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

Vintage market days with the Duggar sisters

A good sale is something all of the Duggar sisters love. They grew up with the motto, buy used and save the difference, and continue to use that method today.

On her Instagram story, Joy-Anna Duggar shared several photos of the adventure she shared with her sisters, Jana and Jessa Duggar. The sisters posed for a photo together, with their kids in tow.

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Jana Duggar shared a reel she put together of the day, with some of the photos they took and things they saw.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The vintage market days are a seasonal thing, and they are held in the fall and the spring. Earlier this year, some of the Duggar family members attended, and that is when Anna Duggar’s baby bump was spotted before she confirmed she was expecting.

What have the Duggar sisters been up to recently?

Jessa Duggar and her family were down in Atlanta with Jana Duggar not too long ago. The sisters shared photos of their adventures, including Jana wearing pants.

There have also been some updated photos of Fern shared by Jessa. Counting On fans think Fern and Ivy Jane look like “twins,” though some disagree and believe the baby girl looks more like Henry than Ivy.

As for Joy-Anna, she has been updating followers about her morning routine and what she does with Gideon and Evelyn. When the Counting On star revealed she only schools Gideon for “five minutes” a day, critics had a lot to say about it.

Aside from Atlanta, Jana Duggar has been busy traveling. She spent time in California with Jinger Duggar and her brothers, James and Jason. They took in some of the tourist sites and a Dodgers game.

The sisters have spent more time together and doing fun things as fall begins and the holiday season approaches. From the family fun day they had with many family members to the vintage market days, the Duggar sisters are trying hard to keep their bond intact and thriving.