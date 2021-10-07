Joy-Anna Duggar gives Gideon ‘five minutes’ of schooling a day

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she schools Gideon for “five minutes” a day. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar has been sharing things she is doing with her children recently.

She and Austin Forsyth have been busy rehabbing their RV, which is what most of her Instagram stories have focused on.

Now, Joy-Anna is sharing how she homeschools Gideon. He’s only three, so there isn’t much that goes into teaching him these days.

Homeschooling Joy-Anna Duggar’s way

Earlier this week, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she homeschools Gideon about “five minutes” a day. She shared her story about it across several slides, but they had already expired.

Reddit users were able to catch some of it, and they weighed in on her using that short amount of time to teach Gideon each day.

The short amount of time used by Joy-Anna Duggar for teaching Gideon is for his numbers, letters, and colors. While it made sense to some, others slammed the Counting On star for it.

One commenter wrote, “Collective majority joke she’s not the brightest even by Duggar standards. There’s some truth to it by way of her sisters raising and supplementing her education with their own, and the lifegivers not giving individual attention for educational assistance if needed. Joy’s kids are probably going to be the first of the next gen to have been done a huge disservice educationally.”

Another chimed in, “If Austin doesn’t intervene and send his kids to school (even a fundie homeschool co-op) those kids are going to end up like the Rodlets.”

Some comments said Joy-Anna’s way of doing things was “whatever” for Gideon’s age.

One said, “It’s a very ‘American’ thing for children to go to preschool/3K-4K and expect their young children to sit in a room for hours at a time learning. At 3 years old that’s plenty of time for designated educational activities. As long as they are playing outside, using their imagination, and focusing on fine/gross motor skills in some way they will likely be just fine. The way Jessa educates her 6 year old is not realistic or appropriate. But Joy doing this at 3 years old is whatever.”

What’s next for Joy-Anna Duggar?

With Counting On canceled, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have to decide what they want to do next.

He has his own company and works, so money for them isn’t as big of a worry as it could be for some of the siblings. Joy-Anna often takes the kids to visit his work sites.

The couple has worked hard to build a life for themselves, and while it appears they are still close to the Duggars, they spend a lot of time together as a family of four.