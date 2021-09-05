Counting On: Joy-Anna Duggar reveals she completed a triathlon

Joy-Anna Duggar completed a triathlon. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar is full of surprises lately.

She announced that she completed a triathlon, which was a surprise because she hadn’t talked about it.

The Counting On star has been busy flooding her Instagram story and page with updates about life and the remodel of the RV she and Austin Forsyth recently purchased.

They make an incredible team, but he did not participate in the triathlon. Joy-Anna Duggar did it with her nieces.

Counting On’s Joy-Anna Duggar completes triathlon

On her Instagram page, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she had completed her first triathlon. She talked about what she accomplished.

Joy-Anna said, “I’ve been training for this triathlon for the past few months and got to see all of my hard work pay off today! I’ve realized that I tend to put myself in a box, thinking ‘I could never do that,’ ‘only athletic people can accomplish that,’ etc… but, it is incredible what some determination, encouragement and setting goals can do!”

She went on, “And I’m amazed at what the human body is capable of… just a few months ago I couldn’t even swim forward in a pool and was wore out after running for 1 min and here I am doing a triathlon!!”

The Instagram post she shared included three photos of the event. Joy-Anna was proud of herself, and it was evident her hard work and training paid off. She was able to complete the triathlon.

What are Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth doing?

Currently, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have taken on rehabbing an RV they purchased. She has been keeping followers updated.

From tearing out the carpet and the dinette to choosing paint and knobs, there isn’t one thing the reality TV personality hasn’t thought of doing.

The couple has been traveling and spending a lot of time outdoors with their two children. Their daughter, Evelyn Mae, just celebrated her first birthday. Joy-Anna is all about her family and making the most of their time together.

From showing up at a worksite to meet Austin with the kids, to letting them live their best lives while playing in the dirt and enjoying the outdoors, the Forsyth kids enjoy every minute of it.

For now, Joy-Anna Duggar keeps her followers in the know about what is happening in her life. With Counting On canceled, that is the only way to see what she and Austin Forsyth are up to and to keep tabs on her children.