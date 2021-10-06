Jessa Duggar shows off Fern and Ivy, Counting On fans gush over ‘twins’

Jessa Duggar showed off her daughters. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar is back to sharing adorable photos of her kids, and this time, she focused on her daughters.

Earlier this week, she shared a photo of Fern with her at a conference in Atlanta, and Counting On fans couldn’t believe how similar she looked to her big sister, Ivy Jane.

Now, she decided to share two photos of the girls together, and fans flocked to the comment section to weigh in on how much they resemble each other, and some even mentioned they look like they could be twins.

Counting On fans call Ivy and Fern ‘twins’

It didn’t take long for Jessa Duggar’s comment section on Instagram to fill up with followers’ opinions on Ivy Jane and Fern Seewald.

The sisters were dressed in matching dresses, and it was a couple of the cutest photos shared by the Counting On mom.

One follower said, “Wow twins [heart emoji]”

And another wrote, “Twins 😍😍”

Of course, another one weighed in about being able to get both girls smiling, saying, “Oh my gosh! Can’t believe you got them smiling and looking in the same direction at the same time 😂 Adorable!!”

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

What’s next for Jessa Duggar?

As Fern Elliana Seewald inches toward her three-month milestone, followers have been seeing more of Jessa Duggar on social media. She cut back for a while, especially after sharing the birth of her last baby girl on YouTube.

Since Counting On is off the air now, the Duggars have to figure out what is next for them. Jessa and Ben Seewald were an active part of the show for the duration it ran. They stuck around when Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar walked away, helping to keep viewers interested and their family in the spotlight.

With the holiday season coming up, Jessa will likely put together some content for YouTube. Last year, she shared the fall festival they held at the Duggar compound. She also put together a Christmas video in the past. Jessa is savvy when it comes to using social media and marketing things to make a profit.

There is a lot to look forward to as the Seewald kids grow. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have four kids now, and with all of the challenges that will bring, this is a busy season in life for them.

Counting On may be done, but this isn’t the last fans have seen of the Seewalds.