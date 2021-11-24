Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are spending Thanksgiving in Texas

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar are spending Thanksgiving with the Forsyths. Pic credit: TLC

It’s the holiday season, and Thanksgiving is just one day away.

The Duggars typically celebrate the holidays together at the big house, but this year, it looks like at least one married couple won’t be there.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will spend Thanksgiving with the Forsyth family in Texas. The reality TV star confirmed her plans on her Instagram story.

She and Austin will be spending time with his family instead of being at the big house.

Joy-Anna Duggar skips out on Duggar Thanksgiving

This year, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are in Texas for Thanksgiving. They won’t be spending time at the big house with the rest of the Duggars.

Thanksgiving will be different for the Duggars this year. Josh and Anna Duggar won’t be in attendance. He has been living with the Rebers as he awaits trial on child pornography charges. Josh has been there since May, and Anna reportedly visits often.

It’s unclear whether Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will return to Arkansas for the holiday, though it is unlikely. They haven’t been back in quite some time, and both put out a statement after Josh’s arrest that was worded strongly.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will likely spend time with his family. They haven’t been to the big house for a holiday in a long time and with the added strain between Jill and her family members, celebrating Thanksgiving with other family and friends is the way to go.

Joy-Anna Duggar is all about family

Since Counting On is over, Joy-Anna Duggar has worked hard to keep fans and followers updated on the lives of her and her children.

She shares plenty of photos and documents the adventures they share. She and Austin Forsyth can spend time together without the kids, which helps them to connect better. Last month, they attended Nathan Bates’ wedding.

A lot has happened over the last year, and Joy-Anna has mostly hung in the back. When the news about Josh broke, she and Austin chose to wait weeks before they addressed the scandal. They took time away and thought about what to say before saying something in haste.

Thanksgiving 20201 will be spent with the Forsyths, and it seems that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are looking forward to making more memories for Gideon and Evelyn Mae.