Jill Duggar reflects on relationship with Derick Dillard, shares throwback photos

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been married for a little over seven years.

Their journey began eight years ago when Derick officially asked Jill to be in a relationship with him.

November 22 is that anniversary, and Jill took to social media to remember the special day and share some throwback photos from the early days of their journey to marriage and building a life together.

Jill Duggar marks an important date in her relationship with Derick Dillard

On Instagram, Jill Duggar put together a lengthy post and included several photos of the early time she spent with Derick Dillard.

The former Counting On star wrote, “🥰Today marks 8 years since Derick officially asked me to start dating him! 😍 🇳🇵My dad and I traveled to Nepal (where Derick was working for a couple years) to meet him and we spent 2 weeks together over Thanksgiving!🇳🇵🤗 😘I love you so much @derickdillard 💞 Thanks for loving Jesus and pointing me to Him! And thanks for being my man, my rock, my biggest supporter, the shoulder I cry on and my very best friend! 🥂Here’s to forever with you my love! 💕 ❤️How did your first date go? What are some special memories you think of when you remember your early relationship?”

There was also a plug for some of the marriage sites she and Derick like to use to keep their romance alive.

Derick Dillard has helped Jill Duggar through a lot

Both Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been through a lot since tying the knot in June 2014.

A little less than a year after they were married, Josh Duggar’s 2015 back-to-back scandals broke. This included the revelation he touched several of his sisters (including Jill) a decade prior. Then, it was confirmed he was involved in the Ashley Madison scandal, where user accounts were leaked.

There was a lot of intensity thrown at the young married couple, with the pressure of filming the reality TV show. Jill was pushed to star in the spin-off with Jessa Duggar as they discussed what happened with Josh and how it affected them.

A lot has changed for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard since they started their relationship. Marriage, welcoming two little boys, moving to a new house, and traveling has kept the last eight years busy and full.