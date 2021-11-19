Why Anna Duggar will never leave Josh Duggar

Anna Duggar will likely never leave Josh Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

The most prominent question followers have about Anna Duggar revolves around why she hasn’t left Josh Duggar.

It has been a rollercoaster for the mom-of-seven since 2015 when the world learned Josh had inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend a decade prior.

That happened in May, and then just a few weeks later, it was revealed Josh Duggar was a part of the Ashley Madison leak. This was a devastating blow to Anna as she had no idea her husband was being unfaithful. At that point, she was also pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, Meredith.

Why won’t Anna Duggar leave Josh?

Anna Duggar remained by Josh Duggar’s side in 2015, despite public outcry for her to walk away. She was heavily pregnant with her fourth child and had never learned to work. Anna had no income aside from what Josh was bringing in and any money Jim Bob Duggar paid them for partaking in 19 Kids and Counting.

She chose to stand by her husband, talking about her choice during her segment on the Jill & Jessa special that aired on TLC in 2015. Anna revealed that she knew that if she reacted based on her feelings, she would “turn a mess into a disaster.” There was also confirmation about how betrayed she felt, mainly because their lives were so public.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar helped Anna as she remained by Josh’s side. They also enlisted the help of the Duggar siblings. It would have been a nightmare if Anna had left her husband amid the public’s already-chaotic narrative about Josh and his misdeeds.

The family sent Josh to a faith-based rehab center in Rockford, Illinois. After he was released, the Duggar continued to work with TLC under the stipulation Josh could no longer be filmed in any capacity. Anna was allowed to appear, though.

A popular TikTok account also notes that Anna Duggar won’t leave Josh because she was taught to believe her feelings were “sin.” She was committed to making her marriage work as that is what God would want.

What’s next for Anna Duggar?

Since 2015, Anna Duggar has welcomed three more children with Josh Duggar. Mason, Maryella, and Madyson were all born after the Ashely Madison leak.

Just days after the couple announced they were expecting their seventh child, Josh was arrested on two counts of child pornography. He has been living with the Rebers since he was released on bail back in May.

Josh’s trial is set to begin at the end of the month, and so far, Anna appears to be on his side. She went with him to turn himself in back in April, and ahead of welcoming their seventh child, she was walking next to him after they attended a pre-trial hearing.

Despite the public’s outcry for Anna to take her children and leave, it looks like she will forever remain by Josh’s side.