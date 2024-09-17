Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya split? Here’s what the 90 Day Fiance star had to say

It’s over between Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya.

That’s what the 90 Day Fiance personality claims, anyway.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Jovi encouraged his fans and followers to ask him “anything.”

Jovi received many questions about his personal life, including his favorite foods, drinks, and travel destinations.

One question, however, sparked rumors that Jovi and his wife, Yara Zaya, may have decided to part ways.

One of Jovi’s 445,000 Instagram followers asked, “Are you and yara still together?”

“You do not Appear in any of her videos,” the submission continued.

Jovi claims he and Yara are not together

To answer the fan question about being together with Yara, Jovi included a photo of himself holding a birthday cake and a page from a coloring book.

Jovi claims he and Yara are no longer together. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

“No, we are not,” Jovi wrote in the caption.

Jovi and Yara’s Instagram activity might offer clues about their marital status

Whether or not Jovi was telling the truth is a mystery. And a look at their Instagram activity doesn’t disclose much about a possible breakup, either.

The last time Jovi appeared in one of Yara’s Instagram Reels was August 28. In the video, Yara promoted a hair removal device, and Jovi joined her on the bed as she zapped his legs with the light.

The couple appeared to be getting along quite well, so if they did break up, it was rather sudden.

Jovi addresses having more kids with Yara

While still answering questions from curious fans and followers, Jovi received another DM from someone asking about him and Yara expanding their family.

Jovi’s answer about his and Yara’s marriage was puzzling.

“Now that Mylah is older, are you and Yara considering expanding your family?” they asked.

Along with a photo of a pool surrounded by palm trees, Jovi answered cryptically, writing, “To be continued…”

Jovi hinted at the possibility of more children with Yara. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Jovi and Yara enjoy a vacation in the Dominican Republic

Earlier this month, Jovi and Yara enjoyed a getaway to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for Jovi’s birthday.

The 90 Day Fiance couple looked very happy in the photos, joined by their daughter, Mylah.

In his accompanying caption, the Louisiana native wrote, “More from Punta Cana. Had the best time celebrating my birthday and for once just relaxing and enjoying the beach! ☀️🌊🌊☀️.”

So, is Jovi pulling our legs, or did he and Yara decide to call it quits?

Yara and Jovi’s relationship woes took center stage on 90 Day: The Last Resort

We haven’t had an update on their relationship in several months since their storyline played out in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

During their time at the marriage retreat with their castmates, Yara and Jovi were working through their marital issues.

At the time, Yara came clean about being on the birth control pill and keeping it from Jovi; Yara worried about Jovi’s hard-partying ways; Jovi wasn’t willing to go the extra mile in the bedroom to improve their sex life; and Jovi turned down a job offer that would have allowed him to be home with his family more often.

By the end of the retreat, it appeared that Jovi and Yara were able to work through their issues, but is there more to the story that we don’t know about?

That remains to be seen, but something tells us Jovi might have been having fun with his followers during this Q&A and is pulling 90 Day Fiance fans’ legs.

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus on TLC.