90 Day: The Last Resort: Jovi has been hiding something from Yara and his ‘selfish’ choice brings her to tears

This season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, viewers learned that Yara Zaya was keeping a secret from her husband, Jovi Dufren.

During their time in Key West, Yara has already spilled the tea and admitted to Jovi that she’s been secretly taking birth control behind his back.

Now, the tables have turned because Jovi reveals that he’s been harboring his own skeleton in the closet.

In a preview from Monday night’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Yara and Jovi sit down with one of their marriage counselors, Petey Silveira, and are joined by Jovi’s mom, Gwen Eymard.

Due to their trust and communication issues, Petey wants them to open up more to each other, and that’s when Jovi reveals that he’s been holding back from telling Yara something that he has already shared with his mom, Gwen.

Yara is shocked to discover that Jovi had already discussed something with Gwen but failed to bring it up to her.

90 Day: The Last Resort spoiler: Jovi turned down a job offer that would allow him to be home more

So what’s the big secret? Jovi was offered a job that would have allowed him to be closer to home – something that Yara has wanted for years – but he turned it down.

“I thought it was something that I could talk about with my mother, and I didn’t want to talk about it with you,” Jovi tells Yara before Gwen encourages him to open up to Yara about it.

“A few months ago, I got a job offer to work closer to home to be able to be home more,” Jovi dishes.

His admission clearly has Yara feeling slighted as she exhales deeply with a look of exasperation on her face while holding back tears.

“But, I didn’t take it,” Jovi continues, “And I didn’t want to bring it up to Yara because I know she wouldn’t understand.”

Yara is livid that Jovi refused the job offer

In response, Yara fires back at Jovi, “So let me make this clear: so you have the offer to work closer to home, but you refuse it?”

Jovi acknowledges that he turned down the opportunity, much to Yara’s dismay. During her solo confessional, Yara calls Jovi’s actions “kind of selfish” since he’s well aware that she wants him home more.

During her confessional, Yara adds that this has been a problem since they got married and admits that Jovi keeping his job offer a secret has her feeling “pissed off.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jovi works as an ROV (remote-operated vehicle) supervisor in the oil and gas industry, meaning he spends weeks, and sometimes months, on the water and away from Yara and their 3-year-old daughter, Mylah.

Jovi discussed his line of work during an episode of 90 Day Fiance, explaining, “I work with underwater robotics. Basically, we send a machine underwater. It’s about the size of a car, and it can go down to 12,000 feet. And once it gets down there, I run all the controls for it.”

Jovi and Yara are working through their relationship issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Clearly, Jovi and Yara have a few issues to work on, so they decided to join the marriage retreat in the first place.

In addition to keeping secrets from each other, Yara and Jovi have struggled with issues in the bedroom and Jovi’s love of late-night partying and hitting up strip clubs.

Yara was so distraught over Jovi yukking it up with Angela Deem late into the night while she tried to sleep that she even threatened to divorce Jovi.

If Jovi and Yara are going to work through their marital issues, though, they’re in the right place, surrounded by a team of professionals and their fellow castmates who are facing relationship problems of their own.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.