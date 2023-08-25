Yara Zaya threatens to divorce Jovi Dufren — Here’s why

Things are getting tense between Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren on 90 Day: The Last Resort and there’s a lot more to come.

The couple is dealing with secrets in their marriage, as Yara dropped a surprise on Jovi during a recent therapy session.

While the couple has not been on the same page about having another child, Yara has taken steps to ensure that she doesn’t get pregnant.

The problem is, Jovi had no clue about that! During the session, his wife confessed that she was on birth control, and the revelation blindsided Jovi.

He was not pleased that she disclosed that information in front of the group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jovi was also upset that Yara thought he would deliberately get her pregnant despite her not wanting to have another child.

Things were still very tense between the two after therapy, and it only got worse from there.

Here’s why Yara Zaya threatened to divorce Jovi Dufren

Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort will feature an explosive moment between Yara and Jovi that was featured in the trailer.

The clip showed the couple arguing because Jovi brought a woman into their bed, and now we know who that is.

PEOPLE posted a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, and shockingly, the argument was all because of Angela Deem — bet you didn’t see that coming.

Yes, that’s the woman who caused the major blowup between the couple after Jovi opted to go drinking with the 57-year-old while his wife was sleeping.

The drunken twosome eventually came back to Yara’s hotel room, which infuriated the 28-year-old.

As Jovi tried to argue his case, but Yara aired her disdain for his partying and drinking.

She told him, “We have a real problem, I’m telling you right now…If you’re gonna do this to me, we gonna get divorced.”

Jovi Dufren blasts Yara for lying in 90 Day: The Last Resort sneak peek

Meanwhile, Jovi made it clear that his drunken night out with Angela was retaliation for Yara keeping the secret from him.

“Okay, you’re choosing to f**king lie to me and hide s**t from me, so what do you want in return?” said the 33-year-old.

Yara admitted that she was “wrong” for what she did but added, “This is sick, Jovi, you are the problem.”

“Go to rehab. Go do something to yourself. You have a problem, and I’m so freaking hurt that you think it’s okay to do this to me,” continued Yara. “Bringing somebody into my bed, that’s not okay.”

“Oh, I’m the problem?” questioned Jovi, “You’re f**king manipulating me with f**king birth control. That is not okay!”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.