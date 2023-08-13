90 Day: The Last Resort spoiler: Yara Zaya loses it when Jovi Dufren ‘brings somebody into’ their bed

90 Day: The Last Resort isn’t even here yet, but it’s already teasing some major relationship drama among the couples.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are among five couples who visited a Key West, Florida, resort to sort out their relationship issues for 90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff, The Last Resort.

In the previews shared by TLC so far, we’ve already seen some couples dealing with infidelity, castmates threatening physical violence upon each other, and divorce papers being served.

Now, TLC is giving us a look at Yara and Jovi’s storyline on 90 Day: The Last Resort, and it looks to be intense.

The latest preview shared on 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram feed shows Yara and Jovi as they arrive at the resort, noting how beautiful the location is.

In another clip, Yara and Jovi are seen working with a team of professionals alongside the other couples, who are learning how to deal with conflict and rebuild their trust in each other.

Perhaps the most shocking clip in the scene, however, occurs when a camera inside Jovi and Yara’s resort bedroom shows them in the midst of a heated argument.

As Jovi lies on the bed, Yara screams at him, “Bringing someone into my bed, that’s not okay!” before she storms off.

Although we won’t get a clear explanation for Yara’s heated scene until Monday night, 90 Day Fiance viewers shared their two cents about what they think may have happened.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Yara Zaya accusing Jovi Dufren of ‘bringing someone’ into their bed on The Last Resort

One Instagram user commented, “JOVI BRINGING SOMEONE IN THEIR BED? Oh hell no that’s foul!!!!”

In response, another 90 Day Fiance viewer commented that Jovi is “addicted to strip clubs,” adding, “Not surprised he did this. Im more surprised they’re still married.”

90 Day Fiance viewers share their reactions to Jovi and Yara’s preview clip from 90 Day: The Last Resort. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another fan of the show felt as though Jovi and Yara’s explosive scene was “made up for tv and they get along great.”

Old habits die hard, and Jovi has an affinity for strippers

Jovi and Yara have faced their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship, as we’ve watched since they joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 8.

Jovi admittedly has a penchant for strippers, so could his old habits be creeping back in, accounting for Yara’s comments about bringing someone else into their bed?

We’ll have to wait and see to find out for sure, but it won’t be much longer now, with 90 Day: The Last Resort premiering Monday night.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.