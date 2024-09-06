Jonathan Johnson hints at Jenn Tran reunion after The Bachelorette star joins DWTS cast

The Bachelorette viewers called Jenn Tran out after she sent Jonathan Johnson home in third place.

They felt like she fumbled badly when Jenn picked Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg over the San Diego native.

But now, Jenn may be getting an early second chance at love.

After Devin Strader ended their engagement and relationship without as much as a tear, Jenn deserves the world and Jonathan knows that.

And with Jenn in Los Angeles for Dancing with the Stars for the next few months, it looks like they’ll be able to spend some time together too.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

At least, that’s how Jonathan’s latest Instagram post reads.

Jonathan Johnson is ready to see Jenn Tran after The Bachelorette

There are no hard feelings between Jonathan Johnson and Jenn Tran.

On Thursday, Jonathan posted a message for Jenn on Instagram and a carousel of cute photos they took together both during and after her season of The Bachelorette.

In the caption, he wrote a lengthy message to Jenn saying, “I have never wanted to say something more…”

He continued, “I am so incredibly honored to have been a part of Jenn’s journey! She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I’m so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process.”

After gushing about Jenn and how much class she has as her breakout plays out in front of millions, he continued, “I know we talked about it a little bit already but I’m stoked to have you here in LA for a little, I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories!”

Before telling Jenn she “deserves the world,” Jonathan told everyone reading his message to go show The Bachelorette star some love and how she does deserve it after facing Devin following such a painful split.

The Bachelorette viewers think production should apologize to Jenn Tran

As if Jenn Tran’s split from Devin Strader wasn’t painful enough, rewatching it all again in front of an audience was torture.

Then, having to face Devin for the first time on stage really rubbed salt into the wound.

It was a painful The Bachelorette finale and one that viewers will remember for a long time/

Some even compared Jenn’s ending to how Hannah Brown’s season ended with Jed Wyatt and revelations about his girlfriend back home while he filmed the show.

While Devin has cemented himself as one of the worst The Bachelorette winners ever, production has been criticized for failing to handle Jenn with care amid the split, instead making her sit next to Devin as her proposal played out for the first time on television, with some even suggesting that Jenn deserves an apology.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.