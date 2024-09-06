The Bachelorette production called out as fans demand an apology for Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette journey ended this week, and it was more a nightmare than a fairytale.

Jenn set out to find ferocious love, but instead, it feels like she got played when Devin Strader went cold on her as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

As if that wasn’t painful enough, Jenn was forced to relive it all on finale night as she recounted how her engagement to Devin tragically fell apart.

Then, The Bachelorette production put Jenn and Devin next to each other on stage while Devin, whose demeanor was detached and cold as he tried to explain what happened, failed to give any real clarity or closure.

But the worst was the sequence of events as the show worked to build up the drama by making Jenn talk through all of the breakup details and face Devin.

All that was shown before they even showed how Jenn first proposed to Devin to prove her commitment.

The Bachelorette viewers think Jenn Tran is owed an apology

The way Jenn Tran’s season ended and how they chose to show her heartbreak during the After the Final Rose special drew much criticism for production.

Many viewers were uncomfortable with how things were handled and even called it out on social media.

One X user wrote, “the bachelorette/abc producers better apologize to jenn. making her relive the proposal sitting next to devin after she had just spent the last 45+ minutes sobbing??? and to also put a live camera on her for reactions??? the disrespect. she deserves better </3.”

the bachelorette/abc producers better apologize to jenn. making her relive the proposal sitting next to devin after she had just spent the last 45+ minutes sobbing??? and to also put a live camera on her for reactions??? the disrespect. she deserves better </3 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3rpdGoq9Gv — colleen ୨୧ (@lovedyoutruly) September 4, 2024

Another called out the franchise’s recent criticism and showed how the finale did nothing to protect Jenn.

They wrote, “This show did an interview about the mistakes they’ve made in the franchise regarding people of color and racism, to then proceed to force their first Asian-American lead to sit next to the man who dumped her while she watches their proposal.”

This show did an interview about the mistakes they’ve made in the franchise regarding people of color and racism, to then proceed to force their first Asian-American lead to sit next to the man who dumped her while she watches their proposal. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/iZPNCS544T — vanessa (@assenavmarie) September 4, 2024

Another agreed, writing, “im not rocking with the fact that abc hyped up the first asian american bachelorette, sharing she’s making history and breaking barrier, just to straight up humiliate her like this in the end…”

im not rocking with the fact that abc hyped up the first asian american bachelorette, sharing she's making history and breaking barrier, just to straight up humiliate her like this in the end… #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GHpYgB8LPe — amy💕✨🌸 (@realitytvyapper) September 4, 2024

Let’s hope they do better when Grant Ellis takes over as The Bachelor.

Devin Strader blasted by The Bachelorette viewers

If anyone is currently hated in Bachelor Nation, it’s Devin Strader. He may have evoked more sympathy if he hadn’t hit the ATFR stage with so much apathy.

But Devin’s mannerisms and weak attempt to explain what happened after the cameras stopped rolling didn’t win over anyone – and now The Bachelorette viewers have taken aim at not only the fact that he broke Jenn’s heart but also how he did it.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.