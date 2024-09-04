The Bachelorette viewers blast Devin Strader as one of the worst winners ever

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is over and it turns out that it wasn’t the fairy tale she was looking for.

In the end, Jenn chose Devin Strader, and in the moment, he picked her too.

But not long after the season ended, so did Jenn and Devin’s romance.

During The Bachelorette After the Final Rose special, Jenn filled us in on all that happened between her and Devin after the cameras stopped rolling.

It’s safe to say that Devin wasn’t ready for an engagement, just as Aaron Erb called him out early in the season.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But the way he handled splitting from Jenn has The Bachelorette viewers fuming, and based on his demeanor at After the Final Rose, it’s safe to say that Jesse Palmer isn’t happy either.

Devin has been compared to Jed Wyatt, who won Hannah Brown’s season and then turned out to be a jerk.

Devin Strader went from hero to zero in Bachelor Nation

Devin Strader could have been one of the most popular Bachelor Nation stars after the dual proposal at The Bachelorette finale if he hadn’t dumped Jenn immediately after the show.

One The Bachelorette viewer took to X in anger and suggested that Bachelor Nation was coming for Devin. They wrote, “DEVIN BROKE OFF THE ENGAGEMENT OVER THE PHONE? SAID HE DIDN’T LOVE HER? SAID HE NEVER LOVED HER? Oh Devin it’s so over for you we rally at dawn.”

DEVIN BROKE OFF THE ENGAGEMENT OVER THE PHONE? SAID HE DIDN'T LOVE HER? SAID HE NEVER LOVED HER?



Oh Devin it's so over for you we rally at dawn #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/54cyiJGvNW — Kayla McKechnie (@kayla_mckechnie) September 4, 2024

Another wrote, “DEVIN REALLY GHOSTED HER AND BROKE OFF THE ENGAGMENT…………………… THIS MAN LIED TO OUR FACES THIS WHOLE ENTIRE TIME. YEA I’M DONE !!!!”

DEVIN REALLY GHOSTED HER AND BROKE OFF THE ENGAGMENT……………………



THIS MAN LIED TO OUR FACES THIS WHOLE ENTIRE TIME. 😶😶



YEA I'M DONE !!!!#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/9LpiXXgrjI — Henry Chang (@t_witlessHen18) September 4, 2024

While everyone is mad at Devin right now, one viewer pointed out that now, America knows who Devin is, writing, “Well Devin has officially been put on notice in front of America. He is a walking red flag that I hope and pray women stay away from. He is not ‘fixable'” and with that, we’ll be interested to see if he stays single after this.

Well Devin has officially been put on notice in front of America. He is a walking red flag that I hope and pray women stay away from. He is not "fixable" #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cAzJTbDxqI — Mike (@mike_h1990) September 4, 2024

Some even suspected that Devin’s real goal was to get on Bachelor in Paradise

Perhaps Devin got carried away and accidentally won The Bachelorette because many viewers have weighed in on the breakup and guessed that he was definitely not there for the right reasons.

“This whole thing smells fishy. Devin broke off the engagement to par-tay with skanky Maria and sleezy Jeremy. Devin’s plan was to get to Bachelor in Paradise. We better not see Devin, Jeremy, and Maria in BIP,” an X user ranted after watching After the Final Rose.

This whole thing smells fishy. Devin broke off the engagement to par-tay with skanky Maria and sleezy Jeremy. Devin's plan was to get to Bachelor in Paradise. We better not see Devin, Jeremy, and Maria in BIP.#TheBacheloretteABC #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/IYct6GDKMo — Bernie's Cozy Mittens🧤 😷 👠💄 (@mmtexas) September 4, 2024

But don’t be surprised if Devin does get a ticket to Paradise because drama sells. One viewer already predicted, “Calling it now — Devin’s intro on Bachelor in Paradise will be him holding a clock or a scoop of gelato.”

Calling it now — Devin’s intro on Bachelor in Paradise will be him holding a clock or a scoop of gelato#Bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ctLrQfvnN7 — Kait Chura (@hkchura) July 16, 2024

With that truly dramatic and unprecedented ending, Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is over, and it’s time to pick our jaws up off the floor.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.