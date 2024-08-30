The Bachelorette viewers think Jenn Tran fumbled big time when she sent Jonathan home

Jenn Tran is down to her final two men ahead of The Bachelorette Season 21 finale.

During the last episode, Jenn made the hardest decision on this journey before we jumped into Men Tell All.

She had just enjoyed Fantasy Suites with Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, and Jonathan Johnson, and all three dates went well.

Afterward, she had to choose which two men to take to the finale and who was going home

But when Jenn opted to send Jonathan home over Marcus, it didn’t sit well with viewers.

After all, Marcus admitted he still wasn’t quite there in terms of being in love and getting engaged to Jenn with just one more episode left.

Meanwhile, Jonathan was all in, even talking to Jenn about raising a family with her and how he thought it would go.

The Bachelorette viewers are not happy with Jenn’s decision

So when Jenn handed out her post-Fantasy Suites roses and Jonathan didn’t get one, viewers couldn’t help but sound off on social media.

One took to X and wrote, “NO JENN NO!!!!!!!” followed by four crying face emojis and “You can’t dump Jonathan!!!! #TheBachelorette And why isn’t HE the next Bachelor?!”

Another pointed out Jenn’s tendency to favor emotionally available men after she chose Marcus over Jonathan despite Marcus being honest about how he was not there yet.

devin: i love you!!!!!!



jonathon: i want to have a mixed family with you and i want to learn vietnamese for you.



marcus: i don't love you yet.



Another lamented. “Jonathan, there was nothing you could do. You’re just not the kind of guy Jenn picks.”

While The Bachelorette viewers love Grant, many are also wondering why Jonathan wasn’t chosen as The Bachelor, especially after the way he went out.

The Bachelorette viewers think they know how Jenn Tran’s season will end

Heading into the finale, only Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg are left as Jenn Tran prepares to hand out her final rose.

Devin is on the verge of a breakdown as he questions his relationship with Jenn and Marcus has been very honest about how he wants to keep growing but that he’s just not there yet.

A finale sneak peek was shared before the upcoming episode, which will air on Tuesday night instead of Monday. In it, we see Jenn tell the last man standing that she can’t let him propose to her and then the scene ends with dramatic music

Many think this is where Jenn decides she will propose instead, as Jesse Palmer has been teasing that something will happen in the finale that has never happened before.

And yes, we know they have something “unprecedented” that has “never happened before.” But if Jenn were to propose to her final rose recipient during the finale, it would be something that has never happened before.

The Bachelorette Season 21 finale will air on Tuesday, September 3 at 8/7c on ABC.