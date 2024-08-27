The Bachelorette finale schedule changed — Here’s when to tune in

Summer is nearing an end, and so is Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette but not before a few tweaks in the schedule.

There are still a few episodes, with tonight’s Fantasy Suites airing at the regular time and day.

After that, we still have the Men Tell All and the finale, which includes After the Finale Rose.

But don’t expect to tune in for those episodes on a Monday night because you won’t find them there.

There are likely several reasons for the schedule changes, one being a ratings drop and another being the upcoming holiday.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Monday, September 2, should be The Bachelorette’s finale date, but it also happens to be Labor Day, and due to that, many may be too busy to tune in.

Here’s when to tune in for The Bachelorette’s final episodes of Season 21

Tonight we’ll see Jenn Tran and her remaining three men, Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, and Jonathan Johnson, head for Hawaii for daytime and overnight dates that could make or break each of these guys’ chances with The Bachelorette lead.

Then, waiting for the Men Tell All is short as it will air tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27 at 8/7c on ABC.

Unfortunately, there is a delay on the finale, which is not airing next Monday night to bring in as many viewers as possible.

Instead, you’ll want to tune in for Jenn Tran’s last hurrah on Tuesday, September 3 at 8/7c on ABC. Immediately following the final rose ceremony, we’ll watch After the Final Rose.

Here’s where we stand with Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette

Last week, we saw Jenn Tran meet the friends and families of her final four men.

Devin Strader made sure Jenn got to meet (and run with) his running club in Houston before meeting his other lady, a dog named Charlie. Despite having strained family relationships, he introduced Jenn to his mom and dad and told Jenn he loved her before the date ended.

From there, Jenn headed to Fairfield, CT, where she met up with Jeremy Simon for a trip to the “wildest” grocery store — and it certainly was interesting. While there, they just happened to run into Jeremy’s aunt who looks identical to his mother.

After the shopping trip, Jenn and Jeremy returned to his family home and were greeted by his mom, stepdad, sisters, and his sister’s fiance.

Despite gushing to Jeremy’s family about how much fun they have together, she found skeptics in his mom and sister, who aren’t convinced that Jenn is the right pick for him. Things got really awkward when Jenn asked his mom if she thought Jeremy was ready to settle down and she responded, “I just met you.”

You could cut the tension with a knife.

Things felt much lighter in San Diego with Jonathan Johnson, who met Jenn on premiere night with his face wrapped in gauze while wearing a hospital gown.

Since he and Jenn both played lacrosse, that’s what they did, with matching jerseys and everything. Jenn’s meeting with the family was much smoother too,

His mom gushed over Jenn and could “absolutely” see them together while his brother and sister-in-law spoke about their whirlwind romance. His sister even advised Jonathan that if he wanted to win, he better not hold back, leading to the shared “I love yous” to end the night.

The fourth and final date took them back to Washington where Jenn and Marcus met up with his family in Tacoma. We met his “parental figures and mentors” Scott and Sue, and his sister, Gabriella.

While there, Marcus seemed torn about whether or not he was in love with Jenn, making it look like he may be having second thoughts about pursuing her. Gabriella seemed a bigger fan of Jenn than her brother.

Ultimately, Jenn sent Jeremy home at the rose ceremony and tearfully said goodbye to him, which likely relieved his other Karen quite a bit.

She didn’t seem to be a big fan of any of this and certainly not of Jenn. And now we’re at the Fantasy Suites, which could make it or break it for the guys, as we’ve seen happen before.

The Bachelorette airs on Monday, August 26, Tuesday, August 27 and Tuesday, September 3 at 8/7c on ABC.