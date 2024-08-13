Devin Strader takes a swipe at Sam McKinney after his exit from The Bachelorette

It’s all love on The Bachelorette now that Sam McKinney has been sent home.

And by that, we mean that now, all of Devin Strader’s haters are gone.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve watched as the men who stood up to Devin get sent home without a rose, one by one.

First, it was Aaron Erb, who self-eliminated when the Air Force came calling as he was picked for flight school, a now-or-never opportunity.

Then, Thomas Nguyen shed his last tears as he said goodbye to Jenn after failing to get a rose in Episode 5.

The last of Devin’s opposition was Sam McKinney, who failed to impress Jenn this week when he declared his love but couldn’t explain why.

Last week, when Devin’s foes were sent home, he made a social media joke about it. This week, when Sam M exited, he did the same.

Devin Strader laughs about Sam McKinney’s love confession

This week, after Sam McKinney went home, Devin couldn’t help but make a joke about how Sam messed up his relationship with Jenn.

For weeks now, Devin has been talking about how important it is to “keep the main thing the main thing” and this week, he’s bringing it up again.

In a cartoon shared to his Instagram Stories, you can see a superhero type guy that is supposed to represent Sam and he’s nervously trying to choose which red button to push.

One is labeled “The Main Thing,” and the other is labeled “I Love You.” The cartoon man is dabbing sweat off his forehead while trying to make the choice, with his finger hovering near “I Love You.”

Devin Strader isn’t holding back as his foes go home. Pic credit: @devin.strader/Instagram

On the show, Sam M found it impossible to tell Jenn why he was falling for her or what qualities he saw in her that led him to want an engagement with her. Instead, he just blurted out that he loved her and kissed her aggressively.

It left Jenn upset, as she finally realized that Sam M was not the man of her dreams. He was left exposed because, as he put it, his love language is physical touch. Beyond that, there just wasn’t anything else there.

Devin also took aim at Aaron and Thomas N

Aaron Erb and Thomas N are two others who criticized Devin in the first weeks of the show because they felt he was spending too much time with Jenn.

When they went home, he poked fun at their exits on his Instagram Stories too. In that cartoon, Devin posted a picture of the Grim Reaper with his face on it visiting hotel rooms for Aaron and Thomas, leaving a bloody trail behind him.

Then, he was knocking at a third door, which The Bachelorette fans already assumed to be Sam M’s door due to him being the only other man left who was giving Devin a hard time. It turns out they were correct.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.