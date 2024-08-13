Sam McKinney addresses his elimination on The Bachelorette

Sam McKinney was not having a great time on the latest episode of The Bachelorette.

He fumbled pretty badly during the radio station group date when he was trying to explain his connection to Jenn Tran.

Things quickly went from bad to worse when Jenn tried to ask more questions and she couldn’t help but question if he was the right guy for her.

When The Bachelorette star finally sent Sam M on his way, he went out in a blaze of glory that had viewers taking aim at him on social media.

Even Devin Strader poked fun at Sam M and the way he went out.

Not long after, Sam M broke his silence with a message of thanks and an explanation of sorts.

Sam McKinney explains himself after The Bachelorette exit

After Episode 6 of The Bachelorette aired, Sam McKinney shared a message to Instagram, which he pinned to the top to make sure everyone sees it.

In the caption, he wrote, “As tough as this was to watch, I’m thankful. Jenn’s fearlessness in all aspects of this process showed me that it was possible for me to open myself back up after my past. Her ability to feel and respond to all of my emotions in every situation was something that I’ve never had. It’s something that gives me hope for the future.”

He continued, “I’m not perfect. And I don’t claim to be. But I do know where my heart is and the love I have inside of me. And I’m looking forward to the day I get to share that with someone.”

In his video message, Sam M thanked Jenn again for showing him that he can love after his “past.” He went on to talk about his regret that he wasn’t able to show his love in the moment, calling it “visceral.”

Devin Strader took a swipe at Sam M as The Bachelorette viewers lashed out

Perhaps Sam M should have been apologizing rather than thanking everyone because The Bachelorette viewers were less than impressed with the way he acted on the latest episode.

As he was shown the door, many viewers took to social media in disgust, calling him out for his admission that he thought The Bachelorette lead would be Daisy or Maria.

Others called him out for his reaction to Jenn’s questions and his even more awful response to being sent home.

And it should surprise no one that Devin Strader also had jokes, taking aim at Sam M’s seemingly desperate love confession when all Jenn wanted was to know the details.

So far, it seems like nearly everyone is just glad to see him gone as Jenn moves forward to the Hometown Dates next week.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.