Here’s why The Bachelorette viewers think Jenn Tran will propose

Season 21 of The Bachelorette is coming to an end next week.

We’ll finally find out who Jenn Tran gives her final rose to and whether or not she gets engaged.

After the Men Tell All episode that aired on Tuesday, we learned that Jenn’s final two are Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg.

That hasn’t sat well with much of Bachelor Nation, who rallied behind Jonathan Johnson after he confessed his love to Jenn.

But here we are with the end in sight, and now, there’s a bit of speculation about how this season will end thanks to a Bachelorette sneak peek that has fans asking questions

As usual, we’ve been promised an unprecedented, never-before-seen-before ending to Jenn’s season that some Bachelorette viewers think they may have figured out.

Warning: There will be The Bachelorette finale spoilers beyond this point. Stop reading now if you don’t want to know how it ends.

How will Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette end?

The Bachelorette finale sneak peek ends with Jenn in a tense sit-down with Jesse Palmer. He asks her if she’s sure she wants “to do this.” In all seriousness, she nods yes.

Then, the dramatic music plays as Jenn can be heard narrating, “What I’m about to do today is something that I never thought that I would ever do.”

We see Jenn approaching the final rose in the spot where she should be receiving a proposal and instead, we see her tell someone (Marcus or Devin presumably), “I can’t let you propose to me” and then setting the rose back down.

That could mean a couple of different things: either Jenn Tran doesn’t get engaged at all, or she is the one who does the proposing.

Reality Steve already spoiled The Bachelorette finale

Before Jenn Tran’s season even started, spoiler hounds already knew who would receive the final rose and whether there was an engagement.

Reality Steve shared early on that Jenn Tran ended up choosing Devin Strader, which is great news considering that Marcus Shoberg still wasn’t ready even at the finale.

It was also revealed that Jenn and Devin were engaged, at least for the finale, though we’re not sure if they end up staying together after filming. We’ll have to wait for After the Final Rose to learn about that.

But given Devin’s insecurities throughout the season, most notably during the Fantasy Suites episode, it would not be surprising if Jenn took control and proposed to Devin instead of the other way around.

The Bachelorette Season 21 finale airs on Tuesday, September 3 at 8/7c on ABC.