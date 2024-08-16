Grant Ellis shares what he wants in a woman ahead of The Bachelor Season 29

Excitement is growing for the next season of The Bachelor after Grant Ellis was named as the new lead.

The announcement came really early in Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

ABC slid The Bachelor news in at the end of Episode 6, which may be the earliest we’ve learned about a lead before.

Fans will recall that we didn’t even learn about Jenn Tran’s casting until Joey Graziadei’s The Bachelor finale during After the Final Rose.

That’s just one reason Grant’s early casting as The Bachelor lead is such a huge surprise.

It also seems that no one saw it coming for Grant to be the one chosen for the role but now that we see him stepping into it, it’s clear that Bachelor casting made an excellent choice.

Grant Ellis didn’t hesitate to accept The Bachelor lead role

Just days after the world learned that Grant Ellis would be our next Bachelor star, he was a guest on Bachelor Happy Hour, where he spoke in depth with Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile about taking on such a huge role.

“If I could describe it, all I can say is I’m just grateful. I am super grateful. All of this is coming at once and I’m just living in the moment,” Grant revealed on the podcast.

He continued, “When I was called, I just expressed gratitude and said, ‘Of course I would take the role, and if you guys are going to help me find my wife, I am just excited about that.’”

Grant knows what he wants as he sets off on this journey

As for whether or not Grant was really ready to find love as a lead, he explained, “I had absolutely zero hesitations. I was just super excited. When people can help hand pick your potential partner for you and you get to meet the women and see who is for you and who is not, who wouldn’t love to do that? I’m blessed and in a great situation.”

Like many who have come before him, Grant has thought hard about what kind of woman he wants to end up with.

Grant shared, “I want somebody who is genuine. I want someone who has a heart for other people and who isn’t self-absorbed. I want someone who is affectionate and kind.”

He continued, “Obviously a beautiful woman, but I am super open in this process. I know that through life experience, sometimes the best things come in the most unexpected ways.”

The Bachelor is on hiatus and is expected to return to ABC in January 2025.