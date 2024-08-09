Devin Strader doubles down on threat to quit The Bachelorette if Jenn Tran kept her ex

Devin Strader may be falling for Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette, but that doesn’t mean he’ll tolerate anything she throws his way.

All the remaining men were pretty upset when Jenn’s ex, Matt Rossi, showed up in Australia to win Jenn back.

He claimed he still loved her and hoped for another chance, but Jenn wasn’t having it, telling Matt that she was ready to move on.

That’s good news for the Bachelorette men, who stewed over his presence and were genuinely relieved when Matt revealed that he would be heading home and not competing alongside them.

But Devin was possibly the most relieved to hear Matt would fly back out.

In the heat of his frustration, Devin declared that if Matt stayed, he was going home. As much as he was falling for Jenn Tran, he wasn’t about to compete with her ex-boyfriend for her.

Devin Strader opens up about the threat to quit The Bachelorette

Even though Devin said what he did while feeling highly emotional, he revealed this week that he meant what he said.

While appearing on Bachelor Happy Hour this week, Devin was asked about his big threat and how serious he was.

The Bachelorette suitor doubled down, telling Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, “Oh, yeah, that’s really how I felt.”

He continued, “I like to think through a lot of what I’m going to say rather than just blurting out words. But in that moment, it was pure emotion for me.”

It’s certainly something that Devin has thought through in the time since too because he elaborated, saying, “I’ve played the ex-games before. It’s been a recurring theme in my life. I wanted Jenn to have the strength to turn all of that away. I am putting it all out there for this woman to see where things could go.”

Jenn Tran only has seven men left on The Bachelorette

After Matt Rossi’s exit, Jenn Tran got down to business in an episode that had not one but two rose ceremonies.

By the end of the episode, Jenn had whittled her men down to just Devin, Sam McKinney, Marcus Shoberg, Grant Ellis, Jeremy Simon, Jonathan Johnson, and Spencer Conley.

The competition is getting fierce now, as Jenn has forged bonds with each of the remaining men. From here on out, the rose ceremonies will get much harder.

The Bachelorette airs on Monday at 8/7c on ABC.