The Bachelorette viewers call Devin Strader ‘messy’ for hilarious post-rose ceremony shade

Now that we’re getting closer to the final rose on The Bachelorette, the competition is getting pretty intense.

Since the beginning, Devin Strader has been a target for some of the other men competing for Jenn Tran’s love.

It’s partly due to his boldness in spending as much time as possible with Jenn, and Devin doesn’t seem to care what the other men think.

After all, he’s not there to make new friends. He’s there to find his wife.

Devin found drama with a few guys who have either been sent home or who chose to leave on their own, including Aaron Erb, who gifted him with a self-help book.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the latest episode, Thomas Nguyen, who literally cried because he was so stressed out from the drama he created, was finally sent home, which set Devin up for an epic joke.

Devin Strader takes aim at the men who targeted him

After The Bachelorette aired Episode 5, Devin took to his Instagram Stories and shared a funny graphic that depicted himself as the grim reaper floating down the hallway of what we’re assuming is the hotel the men are staying in.

Behind him are two open doors, one with the face of Aaron on it and a bloody trail leading out. The other had Thomas N’s face on it and, again, a bloody trail.

The third door was still closed, but Devin could be seen knocking on it with his cartoon skeleton fist.

The photo didn’t stay up long, as Instagram Stories only stay up for 24 hours. Still, this particular one seemed to have been pulled prematurely — perhaps because it could be construed as a spoiler, showing that Devin wouldn’t be going home in Episode 6.

Thankfully, the graphic was reposted on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Devin is so funny for this,” followed by three crying emojis.

Commenters seem to think Sam McKinney is behind that third door, with one X user writing, “That 3rd door is definitely Sam’s door,” followed by two laughing-crying emojis.

Another wrote, “Can’t wait to see the update with Sam’s face.”

The Bachelorette fans think Sam is next. Pic credit: @emilycshanker/X

Yet another Bachelorette viewer gave props to Devin, writing, “Love this messy king.

The Bachelorette fans think Sam is next. Pic credit: @emilycshanker/X

Bachelor Nation is already talking about who should be on Bachelor in Paradise

With Jenn Tran whittling her list of possible fiances down to just seven, Bachelor Nation is starting to look ahead to Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The upcoming season won’t air until 2025, but that hasn’t stopped viewers from trying to figure out who they’d like to see on the series when it returns.

One of those men is Austin Ott (and his luscious mullet), who quickly became a fan favorite among women who watched him.

In the last episode, Austin opted to self-eliminate when he realized that his connection with Jenn wasn’t nearly as solid as that of the remaining men.

And before he was about to ride off after his exit, fans were heading for social media to demand that he be cast for Bachelor in Paradise or possibly even The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.