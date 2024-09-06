Maria Georgas responds to Devin Strader drama after Jenn Tran mentions her on The Bachelorette ATFR

Maria Georgas is a Bachelor Nation star.

After all, her name keeps coming up long after her time on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

On The Bachelorette finale night, it came up again when Jenn Tran accused Devin Strader of dumping her and almost immediately followed Maria Georgas on Instagram.

That added to viewers’ anger toward Devin, but it also dragged Maria in, as many flocked to the comments section of her Instagram page, demanding answers.

Maria stayed quiet for a few days after The Bachelorette finale, but on Thursday, she took to TikTok and cleared the air.

She claims that she’s never even met Devin.

Maria defends herself after The Bachelorette viewers demand answers

On Thursday, Maria Georgas took to TikTok to share her side of the supposed Jenn/Devin/Maria love triangle, and based on what she said, she’s still very much a girl’s girl.

After vowing to tell her truth and put all this to rest, Maria began, “Last night was hard to watch, and my heart goes out to Jenn.”

She continued, “I can’t speak on her relationship. The only two people who can speak on her relationship are her and Devin.”

She ranted, “I’m over coming to defense for my character. I know who I am and my friends and family know who I am. The fact that I had you guys watch me through a screen and still be able to see how real I was, I have no words.”

“I understand Jenn having to speak up about it — say your piece, girlfriend, I respect it. I just think without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative,” she added.

Maria went on to explain that she didn’t even know Devin had followed her on Instagram until someone told her and by the time she found out, he’d already unfollowed.

She also vowed that she doesn’t know Devin and she’ll never follow him because of what happened with Jenn

Don’t expect to see Maria Georgas on Bachelor in Paradise

While clearing the air about her part (or lack thereof) in Jenn and Devin’s split, Maria also opened up about Bachelor in Paradise, clarifying that she will not be there.

That’s unfortunate since many in Bachelor Nation hoped to see her head to Mexico after learning that Jonathan Johnson, Hakeem Moulton, and probably even Brett Harris will hit the beach in 2025.

We may have to wait and see who stands out on Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor to learn who might make good matches for Jenn’s exes heading to Paradise next year.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.