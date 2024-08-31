Jonathan Johnson is the first confirmed Bachelor in Paradise cast member

There have been a few men from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette that viewers have fallen in love with.

One of those was Brett, who made a big impression on premiere night but failed to get a rose and head to Australia.

Despite that, there have been calls to bring Brett to Bachelor in Paradise and let him have a real chance at finding love.

Another Bachelorette fan favorite was Austin, who got plenty of air time due to his connection with the other guys but opted to self-eliminate after realizing that he had the weakest connection with Jenn.

As each of these men was sent home after failing to get a rose or, in Austin’s case, choosing to go on his own, calls for a Bachelor in Paradise casting came in loud and clear.

The same thing happened when Jenn shockingly sent Jonathan home over Marcus, even after Jonathan confessed his love in the sweetest way and Marcus couldn’t quite get there.

Jonathan Johnson for Bachelor in Paradise

Even though Jonathan has what it takes to be The Bachelor, he’ll be getting his second chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise.

The news came in during The Bachelorette Men Tell All after we learned that Jenn did not give Jonathan a rose.

It seems that Jonathan won’t be making the same mistakes in Paradise either. He shared his plan for Mexico and how he plans to ensure that the competition won’t get a chance to scoop up his girl again.

“I’m really just hoping that I can apply what I learned from Bachelorette to Paradise, that ability to validate my own feelings and come to conclusions quicker,” Jonathan told TV Insider.

He continued, “If I like somebody, I’m gonna let them know. If I love somebody, they and anybody else that’s watching is gonna know. It’s not gonna be hidden. It’s not gonna be too late. I’m gonna let them know in that moment right then and there that you’re the one that I want, and I’m not gonna hide it. So hopefully going into Paradise, I keep that energy and I hold myself to that standard.”

Hakeem Moulton is also headed to Paradise

Jonathan will have a friend in Mexico because at the end of the Men Tell All, it was shared that Hakeem Moulton will be joining him.

Hakeem struggled to make a connection with Jenn on The Bachelorette, but he had no problem making friends with the other men who were there. That should be helpful when he gets to Mexico.

Hakeen made sure to talk about who he hopes to see in Paradise rather than what he will do differently.

“I hope to see Olivia Lewis. She’s beautiful. I think she has a lot of swagger, and I think she has a lot of class, and she has a lot of personality,” Hakeen said.

He continued, “I think she could definitely handle me because I’m also a lot of personality. I think we can bond on being possibly being friends first, and then hopefully we can possibly see if we can see something romantically.”

When it comes to the other guys The Bachelorette viewers want more of, we can anticipate seeing Brett on Bachelor in Paradise as Robert Mills already confirmed he will be getting an invite.

He will get one!! https://t.co/RVrmjIgSMO — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) August 28, 2024

Now, the wait is on to see the best of Jenn’s men again since there will be no Bachelor in Paradise in 2024. Instead, ABC renewed Season 10 for 2025, and we’re not sure if it will air in the fall as usual or earlier in the year.

The Bachelorette Season 21 finale airs on Tuesday, September 3 at 8/7c on ABC.