John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett celebrate Christmas. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are in the Christmas spirit.

The two posed with their daughter, Gracie, at the light show near their Arkansas home.

It’s the place to be this year as Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth took their kids there, and Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald also visited the site.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are having a ‘very merry Christmas’

On Instagram, the couple shared two photos from the light display.

One was a family shot where Gracie Duggar stole the show, and another was a couple selfie as Abbie rested in John-David’s arms.

It was simply captioned, “Having a very merry Christmas!!!”

This marks the first time the couple has posted on social media in nearly a month. They have remained quiet amid the chaos that was Josh Duggar’s trial and didn’t speak out about John-David’s twin, Jana Duggar’s, legal issues.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Where will John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett spend Christmas?

While neither John-David Duggar nor Abbie Grace Burnett has discussed Christmas plans, they will likely spend time with the Duggars at the big house.

It’s what they typically do every year, and on Christmas Eve, they attend church services as a family.

They have not spoken out about Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, so it looks like they are still on good terms with Anna Duggar, who is reportedly angry at the Duggar sisters for speaking out. It seems that they remain on the “in” with the Duggars as some of the siblings remain on the “outs.”

Following the holiday season, Gracie Duggar will celebrate her second birthday. She is the last baby born in the 2019 Duggar baby boom and will join her other cousins in their second year of life. January is also when John-David was born, so it is a big month for the little family.

Without Counting On airing, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have pulled back on social media a bit. They share photos of Gracie and some of the fun things they do together, but there hasn’t been a big update.

The little family is enjoying the holiday season and staying out of the family drama. They seem to want a more low-key life, and rocking the boat isn’t something they appear interested in doing.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are having a “very merry Christmas,” and that’s all they care about.