Johannah Duggar rumored to be dating older musician, he denies romance with Counting On kid

Johannah Duggar is rumored to be in a courtship at only 15-years-old. Pic credit: @TheDuggarFamily/Instagram

Johannah Duggar is rumored to be dating an older musician, but he denies a romance with the Counting On kid.

The Duggar family is famous for their courtships, which most of the time leads to marriage. It’s not uncommon for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids to marry at a young age.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth married Austin Forsyth at age 19 after a short courtship. To date, Joy-Anna holds the title of the daughter who got married at the youngest age.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Justin Duggar started courting Claire Spivey at age 17. They were married months after his 18th birthday earning Justin the title of the son who got married at the youngest age.

However, as rumors that 15-year-old Johannah is dating a 19-year-old musician heat up, Joy-Anna may not be the youngest female Duggar wed for much longer. Fans are not pleased with the idea of Johannah courting already and to a man four years older than her.

Is Johannah Duggar dating an older musician?

Johannah and musician Carver Bower have been pictured together several times recently, sparking romance rumors. Carver is a pianist and singer for his family’s band, Bowers Family Singers.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

According to The Sun, Carver has shut down the rumors he is in a relationship with Johannah.

“We are great friends, but no, we’re NOT courting or getting to know each other with intentions of marriage AT ALL. Just friends with her and her family,” Carver expressed to the British newspaper.

There is someone who has caught Carver’s eye romantically. Carver didn’t reveal the name of the female but did explain he appreciates this person a lot.

Well, Duggar fans, there it is. An older man isn’t courting 15-year-old Johannah.

The Duggar family doesn’t need any more scandals following the drama with Josh Duggar, so it’s a good thing Carver squashed those dating rumors.

How did rumors Johannah and Carver were courting get started?

Over the past several months, Carver has shared photos of himself with Johannah. Most recently, he shared an Instagram post featuring Carver playing music with Johannah sitting next to him.

The musician also spent the holidays with the Duggar family, sharing photos of the festivities. Plus, last fall, Carver posted a candid photo with members from the Duggar clan, including Jim Bob and Michelle.

Jana Duggar is also rumored to be in a courtship. The oldest female child of Jim Bob and Michelle is reportedly dating pilot Stephen Wissmann.

Despite the rumor mill buzzing, Johannah Duggar is not dating Carver Bower.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.