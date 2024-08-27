Joe Gorga slammed as ‘disgusting’ over ‘vulgar’ joke about Dolores Catania during comedy show

Joe Gorga is getting dragged on social media as clips from his recent comedy act continue to make the rounds online.

This time people are up in arms about a raunchy joke made at the expense of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania.

The Jersey Husbands have become popular in their own right due to their lighthearted antics on the show.

However, since they don’t get paid for appearing on camera, the men have found other ways to capitalize on their reality TV fame.

Joe, and his buddies Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, and John Fuda decided to take their act on the road.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Joe is getting blowback on X for a segment where he made a “vulgar’ remark about Dolores.

RHONJ’s Joe Gorga gets backlash for a ‘vulgar’ joke about Dolores Catania

Joe didn’t hold back during his comedy act, and X user @RHOReceipts posted a clip with a comment plastered on the front, “Hey Dolores…how did you like the VULGAR way Joe fit you into his act?!!”

In the video, Joe joked about whether RHONJ is really, saying “Yes, unfortunately, it’s all real.”

“I’m gonna tell you what’s not real,” he continued. “It’s their t**s their a**es, their teeth, their cheeks, their lips, their hair extensions, and even the cookie– thanks to Dolores.”

Joe Gorga talks about what's fake about the housewives, as he yells, "Even their cookies, thanks to Dolores!" #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/gbaovWjXG1 — You instigate, I retaliate (@RHOReceipts) August 25, 2024

People quickly took to the comments to blast Joe after the video went live.

“He is just so disgusting @Andy backs and protects this fool till no end,” An X user exclaimed.

“There’s nothing humourous about this little b**ch boy, he stinks from here, what a waste of air!!” added someone else.

A commenter wrote, “He’s such a pig. this from the guy who had black shoe polish in his hair.”

Someone asked, “How do you abandon contracting in this housing market to do comedy when you ain’t even funny? This man is a joke. Melissa needs to leave him.”

Another added, “This is utterly disgusting it’s not funny or anywhere close to being funny. If he’s saying this in public imagine what he’s saying in private.”

One X user mentioned Dolores Catania’s boyfriend Paul Connell, stating “I would love to see paul knock him out 😂.”

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @DebbieBreedlo13/@stinky1954/@BravoRantsDaily/@TAINTEDLUVV/@bethhhh2000/X

The RHONJ men had a good turnout for their comedy show

Despite the negative attention, the RHONJ men drew a good crowd for the event in Atlantic City a few days ago.

Joe Gorga posted a video on Instagram showing the attendees who came out to see them in action.

“Thank you Atlantic City!! You’re the best! And Thank you to my boys!!! #rhonj #comedy @frank.catania.sr @therealsuperjoe @johnfuda_,” he captioned the post.

If you check out the comments, you’ll also see great reviews from people — mostly women — who spent a fun night with Joe, Frank, John, and Joe B.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.