Rachel Fuda reportedly tried to shut down ‘inappropriate’ comments about RHONJ cast during Joe Gorga comedy show

It’s hard to believe that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is literally on the brink of cancellation, and many of its cast members are still taking jabs at each other.

It seems that Rachel Fuda is one of the few people aware of the genuine possibility of the long-running Bravo hit’s demise, and it could secure her a spot on the cast if the show does return.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe Gorga performed a comedy set that featured Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, Fuda, and many of the RHONJ husbands on stage.

At the event, Danielle laughed about getting violent with Jennifer Aydin and said that she enjoyed it even better watching the moment back with her friends.

The audience had been making nasty comments about Jennifer, and Melissa followed that up by trashing her rival as the audience cheered.

The only way to describe it is toxic.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that comments were also made about Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice, and her husband, Luis Ruelas.

The hatred should have ended long ago

It’s astounding that this hostility is continuing at this point, but the outlet reports that Rachel, currently pregnant with her third child, was not fond of the nastiness at the event.

“This is inappropriate, this is inappropriate! This is not what this is about,” Rachel reportedly yelled into the microphone as the comments got too out of hand.

With videos circulating from the event across social media, it’s bizarre that these cast members thought it was a good idea to say such nasty things if they hope to return next season.

If anything, it will confirm to producers and the network that there’s no moving forward with the current cast.

Rachel, who had several bust-ups with Teresa during Season 14, seemingly knew the writing was on the wall at Rails Steak House during the finale when she called out both Melissa and Teresa for their comments to each other.

Rachel seems to be taking a more backseat approach to the show’s future because if she isn’t making nasty comments like her co-stars, she stands a higher chance of being asked back.

RHONJ is going down a dark path

The biggest complaint about RHONJ has been the malice amongst the cast over the last few seasons, and it’s simply not going to stop if everyone is asked back next season.

If we had to guess, Danielle Cabral would probably be gone.

With her violent outbursts on-screen and the rumors circulating about her getting physical with her sister-in-law, she’s too much of a liability to have on the cast.

Perhaps she’s already aware of her fate, which could explain why she’s doubling down on her behavior.

A report earlier this year indicated that Teresa, Dolores Catania, and Rachel would be the sole full-time cast members returning from Season 15, and this is starting to look very likely.

There are so many different directions the series could go, but it could all prove to be too much of a headache for producers, and they could cancel it.

A RHONJ Legacy Ultimate Girls Trip could materialize, bringing former faces back for a cast trip, similar to how The Real Housewives of New York brought the OGs back.

Nothing is off the table now, and fans will experience a difficult few months because of the uncertainty surrounding the show.

