RHONJ star Dolores Catania prepped for explosive reunion special with ‘full body surgery’

Dolores Catania revealed she prepped for the RHONJ reunion special months in advance by undergoing multiple plastic surgery procedures. Pic credit: Bravo/Heidi Gutman

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania prepared for the show’s explosive reunion special with “full body surgery.”

The gorgeous 50-year-old readied herself to face castmates Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, and Margaret Josephs by going under the knife for a series of procedures.

In an interview with Page Six Style Dolores spoke candidly of what she had done.

“I probably do the most of all the housewives in all the franchises,” she admitted.

“You want to really know? You’ve got to start months before,” Dolores said.

“I got full plastic surgery. Full body lipo. A brand-new vagina,” she admitted. “I don’t know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything, why not! Botox, fillers,” she continued.

She said that the same doctor who performed her facelift did the aforementioned treatments. As for “everything from the neck down,” that was done by Dr. Joseph Michaels.

What else did Dolores have done?

Dolores was not done talking about all the procedures she had done for the reunion special.

“Body tight and lipo on my arms, the same on my legs. He took some fat out and rounded my a** a little more,” she admitted. She then pointed to her vaginal area to accentuate that she had work done there as well.

Dolores said that by the time the reunion came, she was ready.

The reality star said that these types of things have to be planned for in advance.

“This was surgery. This was a nine-hour surgery,” she claimed.

Dolores added lymphatic massages as part of her treatment and went on what she said was a “super crash diet” ahead of taping.

“Two million people are going to watch this,” Dolores claimed of the viewership of the show’s seasonal event. “You’ve gotta look your best.”

In the Season 11 finale, Dolores also revealed she got a thigh lift. This procedure reshapes the thighs so they look smoother and more scuplted. In 2020, she admitted to both a tummy tuck and liopsuction.

What happened during the reunion?

Dolores revealed some good news about her son Frankie during the first half of the reunion special which aired on May 19.

She told viewers he passed his GMAT exam for graduate school and his Series 7, which is known as the General Securities Registered Representative license that allows a person to sell a broad range of investments. Dolores revealed that Frankie is currently working for Teresa’s boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas and doing very well in his new job.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.