Fans think Melissa Gorga is being hypocritical following her argument with Dolores Catania Pic credit: Bravo

Things became tense between Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania on the season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After Margaret Josephs confronted Joe Gorga for the way he previously spoke to Dolores, he began to be berated for his old-school mentality and what several housewives referred to as his “chauvinistic” way of thinking.

Melissa wasn’t too happy that her husband was receiving such harsh criticism, so she approached Dolores in hopes of clearing the air.

The conversation between Melissa and Dolores quickly got heated as Dolores brought up the fact that Melissa and the other housewives had talked about her relationship while she wasn’t present. She said that real friends wouldn’t do that, and she wasn’t okay with it.

She also mentioned that if she had started a poll about Melissa and Joe’s marriage, that Melissa would feel the same way.

Melissa became frustrated with the women going after her husband, so she and Joe quickly stormed out of the party.

Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the entire ordeal, and many of them felt that Melissa was being hypocritical.

RHONJ fans think Melissa Gorga is a hypocrite as they defend Dolores Catania

Fans quickly chimed in on social media to give their opinion on the argument between Melissa and Dolores.

One fan pointed out the double standard that Melissa was “allowed to take polls and discuss the status of [Dolores] and David” but when it came to her marriage with Joe, it was “wrong to be talked about.”

A fan calls out Melissa for being hypocritical Pic credit: @IanTweedy90/Twitter

Another fan felt like Melissa was “acting like the victim” but pointed out that she was the one who brought up how everyone took a poll about Dolores’s relationship and she also chose to confront Dolores in the first place.

Melissa is the one who brought up the poll throwing everyone else under the bus, attacking Dolores & hyping up Joe… now she’s acting like the victim like everyone threw her under the bus. Zero points for self awareness. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/xAelDQZJxV — Mr. Vice President; I am speaking (@_equality4all) May 13, 2021

A separate fan flat out called Melissa “the biggest hypocrite” of the cast for being okay with trash-talking another couple but being upset that someone made comments about her own marriage.

Melissa will forever be the biggest hypocrite of #rhonj she stays talking trash about Dolores and David but god forbid someone talks to her about her marriage. This isn’t the first time she’s done this either pic.twitter.com/mKDrbWfdtI — who gon check me boo (@is_bitch_better) May 13, 2021

Melissa and Joe have had some trouble in their marriage this season

Melissa’s battle with Dolores came following a long season of marital issues between her and Joe.

Joe has felt that Melissa doesn’t pay enough attention to him and sees her new found independence as a concern.

Melissa, on the other hand, no longer wants to be a stay-at-home mom and wants to pursue her passion and dreams as a businesswoman. She can’t understand why Joe will not support her in her freedom to make her own money and do her own thing.

The two of them have had a few heated arguments this season, but seem committed to working things out in hopes of saving their marriage.

Fans can tune in to part one of the RHONJ reunion next week to hear more about the status of their relationship and find out how the wives feel about Joe now.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.