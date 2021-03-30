RHONJ: Did Melissa Gorga consider divorce during her marriage troubles with Joe?

Melissa Gorga reveals whether she and Joe Gorga considered divorce Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga have been a power couple on the series since they first started filming several years ago.

The two of them have always appeared to have a strong marriage and have a playful banter back and forth that many fans have adored.

Prior to one of the most recent episodes, previews led fans to believe that Melissa was possibly cheating on Joe and flirting with another man.

After the episode aired, it was made clear that Melissa and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice had just played a joke on Joe and made the whole thing up to get a rise out of him.

Despite their playful antics, future episodes have previewed that the power couple may have hit a rough patch later in the season. They were shown arguing with one another, which isn’t typical for them.

While Melissa has admitted they’ve struggled recently, fans have wondered if the idea of divorce has been thrown around. Melissa recently shared the problems they went through while filming and whether or not they’ve considered stepping away from their marriage.

Melissa shares details of her marriage troubles while filming

During an interview with Housewives Nightcap, Melissa shared more details of her relationship with Joe and the rough patch they recently went through.

Melissa said, “I was embarrassed at first that we had this argument on camera and like we’re kind of showing that we’re suffering but at the same time we’re not perfect and it’s okay. Like, I don’t mind showing that we’re really in a rut.”

She continued, “Do couples go through ups and downs? Yes. And this was…this is definitely the lowest we’ve ever been.”

She said that their relationship hit the lowest point during the current season but it’s gotten better since then. She said after they finished filming, they needed to “regroup” and “fight hard” so they didn’t lose what they had together.

She said, “We built this all together, you know, so it’s not easy. Anyone who says that marriage is easy, it’s not true. We both love life, we both love our kids, we both love to stay healthy, we both want to look good, we both want to feel good, so there’s a lot to fight for.”

Did Melissa consider divorce during her marriage troubles with Joe?

When asked if the two of them had considered going their separate ways or if a divorce was something they’d talk about, Melissa revealed, “I don’t know how seriously it’s come up. Have we, have we like brought it up and gasped about it? Probably, yeah.”

She continued, “Nothing has ever happened to us other than these highs and lows.”

Melissa explained how she’s the busiest she’s ever been and thinks it affected Joe a lot more than they expected. Joe has admitted to having some insecurities because of it and Melissa said he doesn’t do well with change.

Melissa admitted that at times, she needed to be more understanding of how all of the changes impacted her husband.

Despite their marriage issues, Melissa and Joe seem to be going strong with a better understanding of one another.

Fans can tune in to new episodes of RHONJ to watch as their marriage troubles play out on screen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.