Melissa Gorga teases explosive Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will face-off during a two-part reunion special. Pic credit: Bravo/Rodolfo Martinez

Melissa Gorga teased an explosive video of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special via Instagram where the cast faced one another and discussed, rather passionately, what went down on the current season.

In the clip, host Andy Cohen asked Teresa Guidice, “How do you feel about tonight?”

In response, the reality star, dressed in a glitzy silver, low-cut dress, rolled her eyes upward.

Margaret Josephs, who got ready for the cameras in curlers and no makeup, claimed the reunion episode “could be a massacre.”

“I’m mad at everyone,” said Dolores Catania.

“The target is Margaret,” claimed Jennifer Aydin.

What other secrets did the RHONJ clip reveal?

Andy was heard in a voiceover, which said, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunite for a dramatic two-part reunion” as they sat down together on the set, glammed up in long gowns and lots of glitzy jewelry.

Melissa was first heard telling a castmate off-camera, “You will always be sloppy.”

Jennifer yelled in response to a comment, “Shut the f**k up!”

Teresa claimed someone “loved throwing daggers.”

“That f**king bitch,” said Dolores.

“Are you threatening me?” questioned Jackie Goldschneider.

“These girls are so full of s**t,” claimed Margaret.

Andy tried to keep the peace between the Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates to no avail.

What else can RHONJ fans expect?

Andy looked at Teresa and asked her “did you do it to hurt Jackie” in response to a rumor Teresa spread regarding the infidelity of Jackie’s husband.

This issue between the women had simmered since the Season 11 premiere when Jackie hosted a party in celebration of her husband Evan’s 46th birthday. During the event, Teresa shared a rumor about Evan with Melissa that she heard Evan used his workout time at the gym to cheat on his wife.

Jackie learned of Teresa’s gossiping from a friend who attended the party. In response, she shared a rumor of her own about one of Teresa’s daughters and said she heard Gia did drugs in bathrooms at parties.

In response to a discussion about the topic, which set off the firestorm of a season, Jackie called bull on Teresa saying she didn’t mean to hurt her. “I sat down on the couch with you, you were vicious,” Jackie said. Teresa yelled back, “you talked about my kid and drugs.”

A long-simmering feud between Margaret and Jennifer boiled over as the cameras rolled. They discussed a point earlier this season when Margaret emotionally revealed to her costars that she was “pressured” into having sex with a much older boss early in her fashion career. Jennifer responded by calling that a “sloppy” moment.”

The fights between the women continued this season after Jennifer said she would never speak to her husband the way Margaret needled her hubby Joe Benigno. Margaret clapped back in an iconic moment at Melissa Gorga’s home, telling Jennifer, “Of course not, he’s your f**king sugar daddy” referencing the successful plastic surgery business owned by Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin.

Jennifer yelled at Margaret, “You instigate, I retaliate.”

Margaret angrily responded, “Now you’re gonna go down Jennifer.”

The first of the two-part Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special will air Wednesday May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.