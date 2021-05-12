RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider says she and Teresa Giudice were ‘prepared for battle’ going into the reunion

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice were prepared for battle heading into RHONJ reunion. Pic credit:Bravo

The season finale of the Real Housewives of New Jersey airs tonight and then, fans can look forward to the reunion.

After the drama-filled season that the women just delivered it’s not surprising that the reunion promises to be just as explosive.

One face-off that fans are looking forward to seeing is between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider– after they kicked off Season 11 with a nasty argument that spanned several episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa started the drama by accusing Jackie’s husband of cheating on her and Jackie added fuel to the fire by tossing out an analogy about Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia doing drugs.

The fallout between the two women threatened to take over the entire season until they were finally able to make peace. But despite moving on from the altercation, reliving the moment on TV and on social media caused tensions between Jackie and Teresa again and opened old wounds going into the RHONJ reunion.

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice were prepared for battle

Jackie had a recent chat with E! News as the season comes to a close and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared some juicy details about the Season 11 reunion.

As expected, things got heated between her and Teresa during the sit-down and the 44-year-old shared that they were more than ready to face off despite making up during the show.

“Social media got involved and that really brought it all out again, and I know there was some nasty posts on her side and some shady posts on my side and people picking sides,” admitted Jackie. “By the time we went into reunion, you can just see based on her Watch What Happens Live appearance and mine, we were already prepared for battle by the time we got to reunion.”

Jackie disclosed that the other Garden State women would also bring the drama as they address their own issues with certain cast members during the reunion.

Jackie teases drama with Jennifer Aydin at RHONJ reunion

Jennifer Aydin had her own share of issues with some of her co-stars, but none more than Margaret Josephs. And not surprisingly, Jackie confessed that the two of them will face off during the sit-down.

“I mean there’s definitely a lot of bad blood between Margaret and Jennifer,” revealed Jackie. “Jennifer seems to throw very low blows. Margaret does sometimes come for Jennifer but the way Jennifer responds to her just goes to another level of low, so they definitely fight it out at reunion.”

Jackie has also had her own issues with Jennifer over the years and their feud might be heating up again after something that the brunette beauty did at the reunion.

“Jennifer tries to do something very nasty towards the end of reunion that involves me and Melissa [Gorga],” shared the Jersey Housewife. “I think we’re all heading into next season kind of a little annoyed with her.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.