RHONJ: Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin continue to clash in latest episode

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin clash again over Margaret’s treatment of her husband, Joe. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin just can’t seem to find common ground this season. The two opinionated cast members continue to find themselves at odds, especially as it pertains to their respective marriages.

Margaret and Jennifer’s conflict escalated when Jennifer accused Margaret of being disrespectful to her husband, Joe Benigno, over the rumor of Evan Goldschneider cheating on his wife, RHONJ Housewife Jackie Goldschneider. As the women attempted to hash out their drama over breakfast the next morning, things only escalated when Jennifer brought up Margaret’s past history of sleeping with her boss.

Needless to say, their attempt at resolution wasn’t smooth sailing. During a later dinner, the RHONJ co-stars went at it again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Margaret and Jennifer just can’t see eye to eye

As the ladies all sat down for dinner while their husbands sat at a table not too far away, the discussion resumed on Margaret’s treatment of her husband.

“So, do you think Joe should leave me ‘cuz I yelled at him last night?” Margaret asked Jennifer.

“Yeah,” Jennifer responded. “That is a red flag.”

She continued, “I don’t talk derogatory to my husband. I was shocked.”

But, Margaret wasn’t about to accept Jennifer’s opinions. She pointed out that everyone had been drinking and that it wasn’t a great scenario to begin with.

“Everybody was not in their right mind last night,” Margaret clarified.

Jennifer, however, wasn’t about to let Margaret off the hook and pointed out that she insulted Jennifer when she inferred that the only reason Jennifer was with her husband was because he was wealthy and provided a specific lifestyle for her.

Jennifer shot back, “Yeah, but you know what Margaret? You’re no stranger to meanness. To say that my husband is my meal ticket.”

Margaret attempted to backtrack slightly and said that Jennifer’s “aspirations” were to remain a “housewife and live off” her husband.

RHONJ ladies come to Jennifer’s defense when Margaret says she only wants to be a ‘housewife’

Captured on Instagram by @rhonjobsessed, The other RHONJ ladies made it clear that they understood Jennifer’s position in wanting to build her family and take care of them as her top priority.

“Listen, I’m not Jennifer’s biggest fan, but there was a time when I stayed home full time and did nothing but take care of my kids,” Jackie shared. “Sometimes it’s easier to go to a job than to be home all day long taking care of your children.”

“Her kids are at a difficult age,” Teresa chimed in. “I like that Bill takes care of everything. Cuz she doesn’t have to work.”

However, that wasn’t the only issue brought to the table. Margaret then admitted that she didn’t appreciate Jennifer’s low blow during their breakfast conversation when Jennifer said she wouldn’t “judge” Margaret for sleeping with her boss.

“You don’t judge someone for being in a victim position,” Margaret said. “I said it wasn’t like a rapist type thing. But it was a position of authority over me.”

Fans will have to wait and see how the drama continues to unfold and if Margaret and Jennifer are able to make ammends.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.