The cast weighs in after Margaret Josephs went off on her husband on RHONJ Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs went off on her husband Joe Benigno during the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During a dinner at Melissa and Joe Gorga’s shore house, Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice claimed that Joe commented at boy’s night about Evan Goldschneider. They claimed that Joe Benigno said he also heard the rumor about Evan allegedly cheating on Jackie Goldschneider when he went to the gym.

Margaret immediately turned to Joe and yelled, “Did you ever hear it in town from anybody?!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joe, who appeared terrified, replied and said, “No.”

monsterscriticsreality ARRESTED. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and her “first assistant”, Stuart ... View Open ARRESTED. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and her “first assistant”, Stuart Smith, were arrested yesterday as the pair were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering. 😲



The duo allegedly “defrauded hundreds of victims” across the country in a scheme motivated by “greed”, according to prosecutors.



Details about the telemarketing scheme at #linkinbio!



(📸: Bravo)

————

#RHOSLC #jenshah #stuartsmith #arrested #Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #realhousewives #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #heathergay #marycosby #fraud #brooksmarks #whitneyrose #lisabarlow #bravotvaddicts #housewives ... Load More... Follow on Instagram

Margaret put Joe on the spot in front of everyone and was aggressively insisting that he tell her whether he made the statement or not.

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the cast weighed in on their thoughts after Margaret went off on Joe.

Melissa Gorga chimed in and said, “I mean, Margaret went crazy on Joe.”

Jennifer Aydin, who said her husband Bill had told her about boys night said, “She ripped him a new one. He couldn’t say two words to me. I mean, that guy didn’t even make eye contact with me.”

The women were taken aback by Margaret’s overall tone and approach with her husband, but the men also had a few words to say.

The men of RHONJ weigh in after Margaret went off on Joe

Fans will recall that during a previous episode, Joe did make a comment when hanging with the guys and said that he heard the rumor before. He chalked it up to the fact that women are in his house talking all the time.

Joe Gorga and Frank Catania remained silent as Margaret questioned Joe and didn’t seem to want to throw their friend under the bus. Frank made a comment during a confessional that what happened at boy’s night should stay at boy’s night.

During the aftershow, Joe Gorga talked about the confrontation and said, “Marge was a little upset,”

Joe Benigno laughed as Joe Gorga continued, “I felt for you that night. I was lost. I really didn’t know what to do for you.”

Frank Catania told Joe Benigno that it was his own fault.

Joe Gorga reminded him that the conversation was on camera so he probably should have just been upfront about what happened.

Joe Benigno defended himself and said, “No matter what I would say, I would have got killed. So I had to say nothing yet.”

Joe Gorga agreed and joked, “I thought you were done. I thought she was going to cut you up and throw you in the bay.”

Margaret defends her actions

After the rest of the cast weighed in, Dolores Catania reminded Margaret that Joe was just having fun with the boys.

Margaret then blamed the comment on Joe being drunk and said, “My husband should not be drinking.”

Margaret said she wasn’t upset for herself, she was more concerned about Jackie who was already in a “vulnerable” state. She explained that she was mad and didn’t want to watch Jackie fall apart all over again.

After Teresa spread the rumor about Evan at his birthday party, Jackie spent several days crying. Margaret did not want to see Jackie relive the hurt she had felt in the days following the event.

While boys night may be sacred, with Joe Benigno’s comment being on camera, his lie to Margaret is sure to resurface at a later time.

Fans can tune in to future episodes of RHONJ to see how the drama continues to play out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.