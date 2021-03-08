RHONJ: Margaret Josephs says husband Joe caused a ‘very big problem’ and ‘hurt some people’ this season

Margaret Josephs says husband Joe Benigno said some hurtful things this season. Pic credit:Bravo

The women won’t be the only ones who cause drama during Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Some of the men will stir things up in the Garden State as well. And interestingly it’s one very unsuspecting husband that will cause some drama among the cast.

If you haven’t guessed yet, it’s Joe Benigno, the husband of Margaret Josephs, whose loose lips got him into trouble this season.

Margaret Josephs talks drama with husband Joe Benigno

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. And she shared some tidbits about what fans can expect in the coming weeks.

In the Season 11 teaser, we saw a confrontation between Margaret and her husband Joe during a night out with the cast.

However, during her latest chat, the RHONJ star added some clarity to the scene that’s yet to play out on the show.

“You know, the men are worse than the women as far and I’m concerned,” opined Margaret. “With their gossip, they have loose lips, they drink, and my husband is not always eloquent and says the right things when he’s drinking.”

She continued. “And he says some things that he doesn’t mean, it doesn’t come across right and it’s misinterpreted. And I tell him all the time ‘do not speak out of term when you’re drunk, you don’t always say the right things… and he says some things that are misconstrued and it’s inaccurate. And I know what he means when he speaks but not everybody else does.”

Margaret Josephs says her husband caused a very big problem

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about husband Joe Benigno.

“He caused a very big problem and hurt some people along the way,” noted the RHONJ star.

She shared, “I will hold anybody’s feet to the fire even my own family members and my beloved Joe. And I held his feet to the fire and it was not pretty.”

“It’s upsetting…” added Margaret. “I don’t like to hurt anybody. And innocent parties, when they get hurt I feel horrible and I don’t wanna be a part of something like that.”

This is not the first time Joe has gotten himself in trouble by speaking out of term.

Last week when the men were dishing on the Evan Goldschneider cheating allegations, Joe claimed he had also heard those rumors.

“I heard no details but rumor was that he’s got a girlfriend. To be quite honest with you, I’ve sort of heard the same rumors,” said Joe to the men.

He added, “I mean, to be quite honest with you, at any given point during the day there’s 10 girls in my house. And none of them talk quietly.”

But apparently, in that case, Joe had overheard the girls talking about Teresa’s claim and nothing else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.