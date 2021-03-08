Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

RHONJ: Margaret Josephs says husband Joe caused a ‘very big problem’ and ‘hurt some people’ this season


RHONJ star Margaret Josephs says husband gets in trouble this season and hurts some of her castmates
Margaret Josephs says husband Joe Benigno said some hurtful things this season. Pic credit:Bravo

The women won’t be the only ones who cause drama during Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Some of the men will stir things up in the Garden State as well. And interestingly it’s one very unsuspecting husband that will cause some drama among the cast.

If you haven’t guessed yet, it’s Joe Benigno, the husband of Margaret Josephs, whose loose lips got him into trouble this season.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Margaret Josephs talks drama with husband Joe Benigno

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. And she shared some tidbits about what fans can expect in the coming weeks.

monsterscriticsreality

326 457

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Just keep breathing. Just keep breathing. 🐟 👉🏼 Repost from @ghostof_lisasbabytoe
...

View

Mar 8

0 0
Open
Just keep breathing. Just keep breathing. 🐟 👉🏼 Repost from @ghostof_lisasbabytoe • Been there/done that 🥴 #90DayFiance #StephanieAndRyan #StephanieAndHarris #CousinHumper

Just keep breathing. Just keep breathing. 🐟 👉🏼 Repost from @ghostof_lisasbabytoe

Been there/done that 🥴
#90DayFiance #StephanieAndRyan #StephanieAndHarris #CousinHumper ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

#90DayFiance #TheOtherWay’s Tim and Melyza have shocked fans by not only getting back together ......

View

Mar 8

3 1
Open
#90DayFiance #TheOtherWay’s Tim and Melyza have shocked fans by not only getting back together ... but announcing their engagement as well! 💍 Looks like the little fashionista couldn’t stay away from her Cheesestick 🥱 after all. (Wonder if Tim will be heading back to KOH-lumbia anytime soon.) Read about the details leading up to their engagement at the link in the bio! (📸: TLC)

#90DayFiance #TheOtherWay’s Tim and Melyza have shocked fans by not only getting back together ... but announcing their engagement as well! 💍 Looks like the little fashionista couldn’t stay away from her Cheesestick 🥱 after all. (Wonder if Tim will be heading back to KOH-lumbia anytime soon.) Read about the details leading up to their engagement at the link in the bio!
(📸: TLC) ...

3 1

In the Season 11 teaser, we saw a confrontation between Margaret and her husband Joe during a night out with the cast.

However, during her latest chat, the RHONJ star added some clarity to the scene that’s yet to play out on the show.

“You know, the men are worse than the women as far and I’m concerned,” opined Margaret. “With their gossip, they have loose lips, they drink, and my husband is not always eloquent and says the right things when he’s drinking.”

She continued. “And he says some things that he doesn’t mean, it doesn’t come across right and it’s misinterpreted. And I tell him all the time ‘do not speak out of term when you’re drunk, you don’t always say the right things… and he says some things that are misconstrued and it’s inaccurate. And I know what he means when he speaks but not everybody else does.”

Margaret Josephs says her husband caused a very big problem

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about husband Joe Benigno.

“He caused a very big problem and hurt some people along the way,” noted the RHONJ star.

She shared, “I will hold anybody’s feet to the fire even my own family members and my beloved Joe. And I held his feet to the fire and it was not pretty.”

“It’s upsetting…” added Margaret. “I don’t like to hurt anybody. And innocent parties, when they get hurt I feel horrible and I don’t wanna be a part of something like that.”

This is not the first time Joe has gotten himself in trouble by speaking out of term.

Last week when the men were dishing on the Evan Goldschneider cheating allegations, Joe claimed he had also heard those rumors.

“I heard no details but rumor was that he’s got a girlfriend. To be quite honest with you, I’ve sort of heard the same rumors,” said Joe to the men.

He added, “I mean, to be quite honest with you, at any given point during the day there’s 10 girls in my house. And none of them talk quietly.”

But apparently, in that case, Joe had overheard the girls talking about Teresa’s claim and nothing else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x