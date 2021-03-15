RHONJ: Margaret Josephs talks about emotional issues with Joe Benigno this season

Margaret Josephs talks about emotional issues this season. Pic credit:Bravo

Margaret Josephs was at the center of the biggest controversy on the Real Housewives of New Jersey during Season 10.

And it seems there will more intense moments from her this season.

As a matter of fact, viewers will see another side of Margaret’s relationship with her husband Joe Benigno.

Over the years, we’ve rarely ever seen the duo in an argument or even at odds with each other in any way.

But Margaret just revealed that they went through some emotional moments this season and it will all play out as the show goes on.

Margaret Josephs teases issues with her husband this season on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a guest on Getting Real with the Housewives podcast and she delved a bit into her own storyline this season.

So far the episodes have focused on Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider, following their explosive confrontation in the premiere.

However, there are other storylines to play out, and one will be between Joe and Margaret.

The RHONJ star noted that it was challenging for her.

“The most challenging thing for me this season was, I actually had some issues, emotional, with my husband in public that I normally don’t do,” confessed Margaret.

“I think the whole season was about personal relationships…but I’m my authentic self and I think dealing with that in front of everybody was difficult.”

Margaret Josephs says husband caused trouble this season

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star did not share specific details about the emotional issues with her husband.

But she gave us a few hints about the source of their issues this season.

Margaret listed the pandemic as one of the things that she and Joe had to contend with.

“You know coming out of a pandemic. We were renovating my house together, I was writing the book. I think he would like me to slow down even though he’s super supportive,” admitted the 53-year-old.

She continued, “And I can air my frustrations. I am a type-A personality and I think sometimes I’m not as patient and as kind as I could always be.”

It seems this myriad of things caused contention in Margaret’s marriage.

And some of that was teased in the RHONJ season trailer.

In the trailer, we saw Margaret confronting her husband about something he said. And while we’re yet to find out exactly what happened Margaret shared that he caused drama within the group.

“My husband is not always eloquent and says the right things when he’s drinking,” noted the blond beauty.

“And he says some things that he doesn’t mean, it doesn’t come across right and it’s misinterpreted. “And I tell him all the time ‘do not speak out of term when you’re drunk, you don’t always say the right things… and he says some things that are misconstrued and it’s inaccurate.”

To see how all this plays out between Margaret and her husband, you’ll have to tune in all season long.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.