Jennifer Aydin claps back at Margaret Josephs’ claim that her husband is her ‘meal ticket’

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs had an epic faceoff during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Both women hit below the belt during their confrontation down by the Jersey Shore.

It all kicked off after Jennifer found out what Margaret’s husband Joe had said during boys’ night.

Joe told the men that he had also heard the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumor that Teresa Giudice had been spreading.

Once Jennifer caught wind of this, she quickly relayed the news to Teresa.

Teresa wanted validation for the drama she had caused so she tried to get Joe to repeat what he had said.

This caused mayhem within the group and Margaret was livid at Jennifer for spilling the beans and had some choice words for her castmate.

Jennifer claps back at Margaret Josephs

Jennifer confronted Margaret after their tense dinner the night before, where the cheating allegation was brought up.

The mom-of-five accused the blonde beauty of treating her husband poorly and that set Margaret off.

She in turn accused Jennifer of her using her husband as her meal ticket.

“Use him as a meal ticket? I gave him five children” retorted Jennifer during her stint on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

“If I’m not f#*king entitled to what I’ve supported him for all these years then that’s a crime. I paid my dues.”

The 43-year old also claimed that if anyone was a meal ticket it would be Margaret.

“I figured out why she’s mad.” said Jennifer.

“Because she’s her family’s meal ticket and I guess that irritates her…my husband doesn’t support my family. It’s not like that at all Margaret. Maybe it’s like that in your life and you’re projecting what you’re going through in your life on me.”

“But my husband’s not my meal ticket like you are for your family,” Jennifer added.

Margaret admits that her meal ticket comment was a low blow

During her chat on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Margaret admitted that her comment was below the belt.

“That’s not a nice thing to say and by the way, I would never normally just come out and say that…” explained Margaret. “But you threw a bomb at me.”

The 53-year-old noted that she wasn’t too happy with herself for throwing out the “meal ticket” comment during her argument with Jennifer.

“I’m not happy I said that to her,” confessed Margaret. “It got me in a bad moment. I didn’t have to hit so low.”

“It was a little low” added the RHONJ star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.